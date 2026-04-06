5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Chicken Parmesan and Garlic Bread

We found five reliable chains where you can get a delicious chicken parmesan and garlic bread meal.

A perfectly thin, juicy piece of chicken parmesan needs to be crispy, the sauce has to be tasty, there should be a nice distribution of cheese. Of course, the meal has to have its trusty sidekick of garlic bread to pair with it. If you’re looking for chain restaurants that serve delicious chicken parmesan with a side of garlic bread, here are five reliable chains to choose from.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo serves their famous Chicken Parmigiana topped with their homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella. Pair the crispy chicken with a side of their garlic bread. The bread can be ordered plain or with stretchy mozzarella cheese melted on top.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy is serving their guests all of the Italian classics. This starts with their popular Chicken Parmesan topped with whole milk mozzarella and fresh basil, with spaghetti topped with marinara. Pair this dish with a side of their Truffle Garlic Bread with ricotta butter, romano, mozzarella, and house cheese.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s opened its doors nearly 35 years ago, serving classic Italian dishes to their customers at a reasonable price. Fazoli’s has their own version of garlic breadsticks that pair well with their entrées like their baked chicken parmesan topped with marinara sauce, alfredo sauce, and plenty of melted mozzarella and provolone.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has a wide range of Italian dishes and a loyal crowd of diners. Their Tuscan Breadstick Tower made up of focaccia bread, glazed with a bit of garlic butter and sprinkled with their herb mix, with a side of hot marinara sauce to dunk them in, pairs well with any entree. Particularly the chicken parmesan. It’s topped with pomodoro sauce, romano, parmesan, and mozzarella.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Olive Garden

Olive Garden gives diners a generous portion of their famous chicken parm, filling the plate with not one but two breaded chicken breasts served with marinara sauce and melted cheese. Pair that with their breadsticks to soak up the sauce and you have a solid meal.