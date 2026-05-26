5 Best Checkers and Rally’s Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best burgers, fries, and value meals at Checkers & Rally’s.

Checkers & Rally’s is known for its bold flavors and especially its famous seasoned fries. The sister brands have built a loyal following thanks to their affordable prices, generous portions and convenient late-night drive-thru service. It’s one of the few fast-food chains where you can get more bang for your buck, and the restaurants are generating a lot of buzz, even from culinary pros. To find out the best items on the menu, Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, to share her favorites. Here are the top five items worth ordering, according to Buchanan.

Baconzilla!

For meatlovers, the Baconzilla! is the ultimate indulgence, loaded with layers of beef, cheese, and crispy bacon for a rich, savory bite that delivers on every level. “This burger leans heavily into bacon, cheese, and beef without trying to be subtle,” says Buchanan. “The patties are thin enough that the burger stays easy to eat despite the size.”

Famous Seasoned Fries

You can’t go to Checkers & Rally’s without ordering the famous seasoned fries. People love them so much that they’re available in your local grocery store’s frozen food section. “These are what Checkers is known for,” says Buchanan. “The fries are crispy with a noticeable seasoning blend that’s salty, slightly peppery, and easy to recognize immediately.”

Big Buford

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The Big Buford definitely earns its name. It’s a mouthful of delicious, indulgent flavor. It’s unapologetically over-the-top; it’s the kind of burger that keeps fans coming back. “The Big Buford stacks two beef patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sauce on a toasted bun,” says Buchanan. “It’s messy, heavy, and one of the more filling burgers on the menu.

Chicken Bites and Fries Box

The Chicken Bites and Fries Box offers an unbeatable combination of flavor, convenience and value–it’s just $3.49. “The chicken bites stay crispy outside while the inside stays tender,” Buchanan says. “Paired with the seasoned fries, it feels like a complete meal instead of a snack.”

Fully Loaded Fries

The fully loaded fries are messy comfort food at its best. It combines the chain’s iconic, crispy seasoned fries with tasty toppings that will satisfy any craving. According to Buchanan, “The seasoned fries hold up well under the cheese, ranch, and bacon toppings.” She adds, “They stay crisp longer than expected and work well for sharing.”