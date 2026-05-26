5 Chain Restaurant Chicken Meals Under $10 Customers Love

Enjoy a satisfying lunch or dinner on a budget with these top-rated drive-thru combos.

Fast food fried chicken isn’t always the cheapest option these days, but many restaurants are offering excellent deals (especially if you use their apps). From Burger King’s iconic Original Chicken to Popeyes fan-favorite Classic Sandwich, these meals are filling, delicious, and won’t break the bank. If you want a really good fried chicken meal with sides, there are several spots to choose from: Here are five of the best fast food chicken meals you can get for under $10.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s has several combos on the menu diners can choose from: The 3 Finger Combo consists of three Chicken Fingers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, Texas Toast, one Cane’s Sauce, and a 22oz Fountain Drink/Tea for $9.59. “Raising Cane’s is my go-to spot for delicious chicken fingers,” one fan said. “The chicken is always hot, crispy, and flavorful, and their signature Cane’s Sauce is the perfect complement. The crinkle-cut fries and Texas toast are also favorites of mine.”

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A diners can get the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich w/ Pepper Jack for $9.79, with one side like Waffle Fries or Mac & Cheese, and a beverage. This fan-favorite sandwich is made with a chicken breast fillet seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttery bun with dill pickle chips, green leaf lettuce, tomato and Pepper Jack Cheese. “I’ve stubbornly stuck to the regular spicy chicken sandwich all this time because I thought cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes were unnecessary (it’s not a cheeseburger) but I was so wrong!!! It was more delicious, juicier and just looked bigger. I felt full from the sandwich alone. I’m never going back to the regular,” one Redditor said.

Burger King

Burger King fans who love the iconic Original Chicken Sandwich ($6.79) should check the app, where the Original Chicken Sandwich Meal is $7.99. “It’s one of the few fast food items I will eat. It’s been my favorite since I was a kid,” one Redditor said about this delicious, mayo-drenched menu item.

McDonald’s

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The Deluxe Spicy McCrispy meal at McDonald’s is $7.59 for the sandwich, fries, and beverage (medium). “Mine makes good ones. I get the spicy one with extra pickles all the time. It’s yummy. Add creamy chili on the side and you’re golden,” one diner shared.

Popeyes

Popeyes diners can get the new Wraps Bundle for $9.99 (two chicken wraps in Classic, Spicy, or Blackened with lemonade). The Classic Chicken Sandwich combo is another excellent option for $9.89. “I’ve never had a bad Popeyes chicken sandwich ever,” one fan said. “Not anywhere in the US, and even the Popeyes at the Columbian airport nailed it perfectly. I don’t know how they manage the consistency on this one menu item so well.”