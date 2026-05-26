3 Best Carrot Cakes at Chain Restaurants, According to a Pastry Chef

Pastry chef names top chains serving standout carrot cake slices.

Yes, it seems strange to put carrots in a cake, but it works. Carrot cake isn’t for everyone, but it’s one of my all-time favorite desserts. I love everything from the moist, tender crumb, warm spices, and rich cream cheese frosting because it strikes a balance between sweetness and depth that keeps it from feeling overly heavy. When prepared correctly, it is a dessert that feels both comforting and indulgent, and Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman, Pastry Chef, Television Personality & Judge, shares his top three chains for a slice of the best carrot cake.

What Makes a Stand Out Carrot Cake

A great carrot cake should feel layered in both flavor and texture. “I personally love a traditional-style carrot cake that’s fully loaded with fresh carrots, walnuts or pecans, raisins, coconut, and pineapple because those ingredients create moisture, texture, and depth,” says Chef Kareem. “The spice profile should be warm and balanced, and the cream cheese frosting should complement the cake instead of overpowering it with sweetness.” He adds, “The best carrot cakes taste rich, nostalgic, rustic, and homemade.”

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is obviously known for its cheesecake, but don’t overlook the carrot cake. It’s another impressive dessert the chain offers, according to Chef Kareem. “The Cheesecake Factory’s carrot cake has always stood out to me because it embraces that old-school, fully loaded style of carrot cake,” he says. “The older tall slices especially felt decadent and bakery-style, packed with texture from nuts and fruit while still staying incredibly moist.” Chef Kareem adds, “It’s rich without losing the actual spice and carrot flavor that makes carrot cake special in the first place.”

Carrot Top Pastries

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Carrot Top Pastries is a well-known bakery in New York City with two locations. It serves breakfast and lunch, along with a selection of baked goods that are a standout for many customers. The menu leans into classic comfort-style pastries made fresh daily, making it a go-to spot for both casual meals and sweet treats. “Carrot Top Pastries holds a personal place in my heart because it’s where I had my first bakery internship, but beyond the nostalgia, their carrot cake is genuinely one of the best in New York City,” says Chef Kareem. “It has that true homemade quality, deep spice flavor, incredible moisture, and balanced frosting that lets the cake itself shine. You can taste the craftsmanship in every bite.”

Magnolia Bakery

Magnolia Bakery achieved global fame after its appearance in “Sex and the City”, where it became instantly recognizable to fans of the show. The exposure helped turn the bakery into a must-visit NYC destination, known for its classic American desserts like banana pudding and cupcakes, as well as its old-fashioned, neighborhood-bakery feel. The iconic chain is another favorite for Chef Kareem. “Magnolia Bakery’s carrot cake is everything I personally want from a classic carrot cake: rustic, nostalgic, and absolutely packed with texture,” he says. “It’s loaded with shredded carrots, raisins, pecans, warm spices, and all of those traditional mix-ins that make carrot cake feel comforting and homemade.” He adds, “Paired with their cream cheese frosting and finished with toasted walnuts on the outside, it delivers richness, crunch, and balance in every bite. It doesn’t try to modernize carrot cake — it celebrates exactly what people love about it.”