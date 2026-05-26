7 Chain Burgers Customers Say Are Still “Huge for the Price”

These fast-food burgers still deliver big portions at reasonable prices.

It’s not your imagination: The size of burgers has gotten smaller, while the price has gone up. Bigger isn’t always better, but if you are hungry, size certainly matters. You can still feast on a big, juicy burger that offers a lot of bang for the buck. There are a number of fast food chains that cook up hamburgers that offer a lot of bang for the buck. Here are 7 fast-food burgers customers say are still huge for the price.

Whataburger

Whataburger serves Texas-style, massive burgers. The triple-patty options start at $8.29 using only “100% fresh, never-frozen American beef” and fresh vegetables that are “chopped in-house daily.” How are they cooked? “We use a skillet type of grill. The meat is placed on the grill, scored, seasoned, and then left to cook,” a former employee reveals.

Burger King

Burger King’s “flame-grilled” or flame-broiled burgers are one of the tastiest on the market, and the Whopper is big enough for anyone who walks in with real hunger. My son recently tried one for the first time and declared it the best fast-food burger he’s ever eaten.

Culver’s

Culver’s offers a lot of bang for the buck in terms of size, quality, and flavor. “Culvers is probably the best all around fast food there is. High quality ingredients, consistent, always hot and the restaurants are always clean. Lots of good stuff there in addition to the burgers. Both fish sandwiches are very solid,” one person says. Another Redditor adds “the double deluxe is delish.”

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out offers some of the best value for burgers. “It’s cliche but that’s because it’s true,” one person says. “Double-Double, Animal Style, add Chilis. Fries extra crispy. Animal style fries if you’re feeling saucy,” another adds.

Cook Out

CookOut has mastered the backyard-style “Char-Grilled” burger, one of the most affordable in the fast-food world. The chain serves juicy, smoky patties with a grilled crust, seasoned simply with salt/pepper, cooked fast on high heat, and loaded with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, or special sauces for that classic backyard BBQ taste.

Freddy’s Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a quickly growing chain, is becoming increasingly popular with diners. Fans maintain that the burgers offer a lot of bang for the buck and are better than those from more mainstream fast-food chains. “Freddy’s is way better for a Midwest smash burger and their cheese curds are actually good unlike Culver’s,” one person maintains, while another declared it a “god-level” burger. “Had Freddy’s for the first time in Arkansas a while back and was shocked at how good it was,” another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Portillos

Portillo’s serves charbroiled burgers, a popular, flavorful option featuring a 1/3 lb beef patty seared for a smoky flavor, served on a brioche bun with classic toppings. “I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!” writes a Redditor. “Underrated – love the charr on them,” another adds.