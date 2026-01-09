Diners say these chain restaurants serve chicken parm subs loaded with sauce, cheese, and flavor.

Chicken Parmesan is an Italian restaurant favorite. Typically, the meal consists of a breaded, seasoned chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and smothered in marinara sauce. The chicken parmesan sub is next-level genius. It basically takes the best elements of the dish, usually served with pasta, and sets it atop a hot, toasted sub roll. The result? One of the most delicious sandwiches on the planet. While the best chicken parm subs are usually ordered at Italian restaurants and mom-and-pop Italian delis, some chains offer delicious options. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best chicken parmesan subs, according to diners.

Which Wich Chicken Parm

Which Wich’s chicken parmesan sandwich, made with chicken cutlets, marinara, and melted mozzarella cheese, is offered in three sizes: small, large, and super. You can add vegetables, such as hot pepper mix, olive salad, banana peppers, and crispy onion strings, which can be added at no extra charge, and mozzarella can be switched out for alternatives like provolone. Customers give it the thumbs up.

Penn Station Chicken Parm

Penn Station Subs makes East Coast-style sub sandwiches, including the chicken parmesan, made with grilled chicken breast, melted provolone and Parmesan cheeses, a sprinkling of oregano, and pizza sauce, with a choice of sauteed onions and fresh mushrooms.

Subway (Off Menu) Chicken Parm

Subway doesn’t offer a chicken parmesan, but it’s an off-menu favorite. Fans recommend starting with an Italian Herbs & Cheese bread and asking for roasted chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Make sure to get it toasted until the cheese is bubbling. At the end, ask for black pepper, oregano, and salt. “I make it all the time for some regulars,” one sandwich artist at the chain says.

Cheesecake Factory

For a sit-down experience, order the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich at Cheesecake Factory. “Tender Chicken Lightly Coated in Parmesan Breadcrumbs, Tomato Sauce and Melted Cheese on a Freshly Grilled French Roll,” the menu says. Diners are obsessed with the chicken parm meal at the chain.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

The lunch menu at Romano's Macaroni Grill features a chicken parmesan sandwich on a toasted hero, served with truffle fries and house-made ketchup. It is "delicious" and "excellent," according to a Tripadvisor reviewer.