5 Restaurant Chains Fans Say Serve the Best Chicken Pot Pie

Diners say these five chains serve warm, hearty chicken pot pies worth ordering.

This time of year, when the sun sets early and the weather cools down, there’s nothing that hits harder than a cozy comfort meal. At the top of that list is chicken pot pie. Whether you make it easy on yourself by choosing something fast and ready, or find the best restaurant option, the online community had a lot to say about which pot pies shouldn’t be overlooked. Here are the top five I saw diners raving about.

Claim Jumper

Many jumped in to back that Claim Jumper has one of the best pot pies. “So delicious! Packed full of chicken, potatoes & veggies,” one fan said. “The crust has flavor and wonderfully flaky. Always a go to on the menu.” Another diner backed this statement, saying “this has been a go to favorite of mine for years. It is delicious with a flakey crust and lots of chicken and veggies.”

KFC

KFC has a pot pie that fans of the chain say is creamy and full of flavor. “Best pot pie you can get for the price and, it actually is full of stuff,” one diner said. Another said ” One of the least sold but best items at KFC and really a competitor for any fast food option. It’s been good for years.”

RELATED: 20 Popular Restaurant Chains That Closed Hundreds Of Locations6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boston Market

Although quite a few Boston Market locations have shut down through the years, they seem to remain a favorite among comfort food diners. One said “my fave is always the chicken pot pies, followed by the meatloaf, then the roasted chicken last, but the craved sandwiches [aren’t] bad, as well.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s always tends to be part of the conversation when talking about the best pot pies. One diner said, “Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is a comforting classic that delivers rich flavor and hearty satisfaction. The golden, flaky crust is impressively buttery and crisp straight from the oven, creating a delicious contrast to the creamy interior.” She continued on to say that the filling is well-balanced and that it features “tender white meat chicken, peas, carrots, and potatoes in a savory gravy that doesn’t taste overly processed.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is known for that nostalgic, old country feel and comfort food. It only makes sense that they would serve an incredible pot pie. “My wife and I had a lovely dinner at CB,” one diner said. “I had the chicken pot pie and it was yummy! We both loved the biscuits and corn muffins too!”