5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fish-and-Fries Combo, According to Diners

Craving classic fish and chips? Diners say these spots serve the ultimate combination.

Fish and french fries are the perfect combination, whether for an excellent fish and chips plate or just a seafood platter with all the sides. Whether grilled or fried diners love piping hot fries as part of a fish fry or standard combo, and some spots have the best of both. If you’re craving great fish and fries together, the following spots have you covered. Here are five restaurant chains with the best fish and fries combo, according to diners.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s diners can enjoy crispy french fries with all the different fried fish options, like the 2pc Fish Basket. “I had the shrimp and fish combo platter today. It was absolutely delicious. Everything was hot and fresh. The fish was full of flavor. The sides were great, including the corn and the french fries,” one diner said.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods has both Fish & Chips and the Fisherman’s Platter served with french fries and coleslaw. “Our party had the ribeye steak, California roll, chicken wings, salt and vinegar crusted cod, clam chowder and fish and chips. All items were a hit,” one fan said.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has a great Fish & Chips plate, plus the Off the Hook Fish Sandwich which is also served with french fries. “Bomdiggidy Imperial Dip & Chips!! Sooo freaking good! Then had the 1/2lb BFG burger, pretty good. We also got the blackened fish tacos which were delicious with a little lime,” one diner said.

Eat My Catfish

Diners at Eat My Catfish can opt for fries with all the delicious fish and seafood platters. “We both got the Try it all combo!” one fan said. “It did not disappoint! We already love their fried catfish and their tartar sauce. The fried shrimp was delectable and they had cocktail sauce that you could dip them into.”

California Fish Grill

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California Fish Grill has tasty fries as the perfect side for Fish & Chips, grilled chicken and more. “The portion sizes are generous. Tried the grilled tilapia which was flavourful and moist. Also tried the fish and chips, very crispy and tasty,” one diner said.