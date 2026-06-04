These chains serve hearty breakfast classics that diners keep coming back for.

There is something about a homestyle breakfast that can spark serious nostalgia. For some people, that means a traditional bacon-and-eggs meal, and for others, a heaping stack of pancakes. Whatever your go-to comfort breakfast meal is, you can recreate the magic at your favorite chain restaurants. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best homestyle breakfast, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

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Cracker Barrel serves up authentic Southern country cooking in a cozy environment. The Old Timer’s country breakfast, a hearty traditional country breakfast plate with eggs, hash brown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy, is the ultimate comfort meal. Some diners prefer the pancakes. “Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one diner says. “Best looking pancakes ive ever seen,” another added.

Waffle House

If you want that iconic 24/7 counter-service experience, head on over to Waffle House. The All-Star Special, the chain’s signature customizable breakfast combo, is a massive platter featuring a waffle, two eggs, toast with jelly, a side of hash browns, sliced tomatoes or grits, and a choice of meat. “I am convinced everyone has their Waffle House order and never deviate from it. For me it’s the All Star, scrambled eggs, smother and covered hashbrown, bacon, grits, plain waffle and white toast.,” wrote the original poster on Reddit. “I look at the menu but always get the All Star – scrambled eggs, plain hash browns, regular waffle, bacon and buttered raisin toast with a glass of orange juice. Absolutely NO grits for me,” another says.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is famous for rustic cabin-comfort food served in “huge portions,” per customers. “They give you a ton of food, they make it part of their mission, as written on the paper menu, to make sure you don’t leave hungry,” another adds.

Perkins

Perkins serves up diner-style food in a friendly setting. The Tremendous Twelve, a Perkins legend, comes with three eggs cooked however you like, four buttermilk pancakes, a choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and a choice of four Applewood smoked bacon strips or four sausage links. Diners also love that you can get tater tots for breakfast. “I love Perkins. I go at least twice a month,” one Redditor declared.

Huddle House

Huddle House serves up comfort food for breakfast. The Big House Breakfast is a signature, all-in-one meal featuring three farm-fresh eggs, crispy hash browns (or fruit), a side of bacon or sausage, and a biscuit with sausage gravy or toast. The MVP, AKA the Most Valuable Platter, is another option for pancake lovers, featuring applewood-smoked bacon, country sausage or turkey sausage, 2 eggs, crispy hash browns or seasonal fruit, a golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk pancake, and a choice of homestyle grits & buttery toast or biscuit & sausage gravy. “I grew up eating at our local huddle house every Saturday morning. It was always good,” a Redditor says. It is also “Similar to what other parts of the country consider a diner, but it’s a chain,” another says.