5 Restaurant Chains With the Biggest Fish Dinners, According to Diners

Craving a massive seafood platter? Diners say these spots serve up the largest portions

Big platters of fried, grilled, and blackened fish are a key part of any good fish fry, emphasis on big. Diners don’t want to nibble on a piece of fried fish at a good fish fry—they want platters of seafood with all the sides like hushpuppies, fries, coleslaw, bread, and more. If you’re craving really good fish and want a generous dinner to feast on, the following spots are a must-try. Here are five restaurants with the biggest fish dinners, according to diners.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner is known for huge platters of food, and the Fish & Chips is no exception. This generous platter comes with three cod fillets, lightly-battered and fried, served with French fries, cole slaw, and homemade tartar sauce. “It is absolutely wonderful. Come hungry because they have big portions!!” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s Super Sampler Platter is one fish dinner that ticks all the boxes: One piece of Alaska pollock and chicken, three shrimp and a snack-size serving of popcorn shrimp, served with two sides and two hushpuppies. “We each wanted the chicken and fish platter and it came with two sides,” one diner said. “We both chose the waffles fries and extra hush puppies. We didn’t realize how much food we had until we got back home with our gold. When we opened our boxes, we were stunned. Let me tell you, we each had enough food to eat for lunch and the rest for dinner.”

Captain D’s

Captain D’s diners expect big portions and platters, like Supreme Sampler: Two pieces of the famous Batter Dipped Fish, two hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, and six Butterfly Shrimp, served with your choice of two sides and Hush Puppies. ” Affordable and excellent sea food place. If you want a delicious fried or grilled seafood dinner at a reasonable price, this IS the place,” one diner said.

Skipper’s

Skipper’s Seafood & Chowder House serves up big platters of seafood, like the wild-caught Alaska pollock. “We love Skippers, We drive over an hour to eat there once or twice a month,” one fan said. “Food is delicious and always hot. Staff are polite and friendly. They also allow me to order a child’s portion as I would never be able to eat a regular portion.”

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

The Full Boat 10pc Special at Ivar’s Seafood Bar contains 10 pieces of True Cod, Fries, Cole Slaw and a Bowl of Chowder. “Original recipe since 1938! Alaska true cod served with French fries. Loved the fish, the fries had to be cooked a little more until golden. Also had the Clams & Chips. Amazing clam flavor and perfect texture. Highly recommend these,” one fan said.