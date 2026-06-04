These restaurant chains serve hush puppies diners say are worth ordering.

If you live in the South, have eaten your way through the South, or know anyone from the South, you are well aware that hush puppies are always worth eating. Commonly served at fish fries and BBQ joints, the deep-fried cornmeal fritters are savory, a little sweet, and sometimes spicy, and downright delicious. While you will find the best version in the South at a downhome diner or somebody’s granny’s house, there are a handful of chains where they are on the menu and ready to pop in your mouth. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best hush puppies, according to diners.

Cook Out

Cook Out’s fresh, crispy hushpuppies keep diners coming back for more and are a favorite at the inexpensive fast food joint. “My wife got the hush puppies. They were good!” writes a Redditor. “They really are one of the best things to order!” adds an Instagrammer. “The best hush puppies in the game,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Captain D’s

Captain D’s serves up its crunchy, golden hushpuppies alongside fresh seafood. “Our famous golden brown hush puppies are made from a batter that’s freshly prepared and hand scooped with care. They are perfectly paired with our seafood meals,” the chain writes.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is a solid fast-food fish joint that serves up classic, crispy, sweet dough hush puppies. Diners maintain they are definitely worth ordering. “Those hush puppies with malt vinegar are pure magic though,” one fan said.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack’s traditional southern golden-fried hush puppies are a diner favorite, especially alongside Coconut or Crispy Shrimp, or a Shrimp and Fish basket. “We got some hush puppies as a side and had a fantastic time,” one diner said.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster brought back fan-favorite hushpuppies in 2024, and diners rejoiced. “The fan favorite has returned! Hush puppies are back, just in time for your holiday celebrations,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “Yipee….love those hush puppies!!!” commented a fan. “Love them! So glad they are back!” added another. “The hushpuppies are fantastic! They serve it with a citrus butter,” a third chimes in.