The Restaurant Chain Diners Say Serves the Best Fried Fish

Diners agree that this beloved regional chain serves the highest quality seafood.

There are many restaurant chains that serve good fried fish, but some are so good customers rave about the food, drinks, apps, sides… everything. Independent restaurants on both coasts have exceptional seafood, but some chains are knocking it out of the park in terms of quality, value for money, and most importantly, customer feedback.

One chain based in the Midwest has not only the best fast-food fried fish but best fried fish in general: We are talking, of course, about Culver’s. The first location opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, on July 18, 1984, and the chain has been going strong ever since with outstanding ButterBurgers, cheese curds, and of course fried fish. Many chains use pollock but Culver’s is one of few restaurants that use real wild-caught Atlantic cod, for both the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich and the North Atlantic Cod Dinner.

I live on the West Coast and we are very smug about our In-N-Out and taco stands, but having a Culver’s would be amazing, because the entire menu seems to be packed with fan-favorite items, and the fish especially gets rave reviews. “I’m addicted to the cod fish dinner, so I haven’t eaten anything else but why bother? The cod is perfectly cooked, light and crispy. Culver’s original tartar sauce makes the perfect condiment and it’s truly one of a kind sauce,” one superfan said.

The cod sandwich is frequently mentioned as one of the best you can get across the board, from fast-food restaurants to sit-down chains. “Tried the cod sandwich and it was great! A thick piece of real white fish, battered and fried without being greasy on a soft roll with very fresh shredded lettuce and a sprinkling of shredded cheddar and a tiny bit of mayo. It was really good and I will definitely order this again,” one diner shared.

The chain also has a seasonal fried walleye dish customers wait all year for. “I had the Walleye and OMG it was 3 humongous pieces,” one diner shared in reviews. “Batter was crunchy and super light. I got the coleslaw and fries and a warm roll. Way more than I could eat in 1 sitting… Must have looked delicious because a gentleman at another table got up after eating and asked me if that was the walleye and proceeded to order himself some.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

So what is it about this fish that makes it so special? It’s allabout sourcing quality wild-caught cod from the Barents Sea. “Those waters are pristine, cold, clean and rich in flavorful nutrients. And that comes through in the cod,” says Terje, a fifth-generation Norwegian fish supplier who the chain says has been providing them North Atlantic Cod for over 20 years. “The cod grow very slow and have time to develop these flavors. It can’t be more natural than that.”

The filets arrive in Culver’s restaurants where they are seasoned, hand-battered, and fried to golden perfection. The sandwich contains a proprietary tartar sauce, Culver’s family recipe for over 40 years—it’s no wonder the fried fish is so popular!