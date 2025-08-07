7 Chicken Sausage Brands Made With Real Meat—Not Processed Slurry

Chicken sausages are an excellent high-protein option for people who want a nice alternative to the typical sausages available at the store. When it comes to picking the best chicken sausage, the overall ingredient quality is important, but the meat is obviously what you care about—is it real chicken, or mush? Does it actually taste savory and delicious? Luckily there are some great choices available. Here are seven chicken sausage brands made with real meat.

Force of Nature

If you want to make your own sausages and patties, it doesn’t get better than Force of Nature Organic-Fed Ground Chicken. “This chicken is top-notch,” one customer said. “The color, the flavor…it’s just so good. Love this as a tasty meat for quick and healthy bowls, meatballs, and more. Pro tip: combine the ground chicken and wild boar chorizo for a spicy burger that’s to die for.”

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Mild Italian Chicken is made with organic chicken and contains no added nitrites or nitrates. “These sausages have a great flavor and they are good for all kinds of dishes. And the price for the quality is good,” one Amazon shopper said. “Don’t over-cook. Great with sautéed peppers and mushrooms and onions,” another said.

Applegate Organics

Applegate Organics Chicken & Maple Breakfast Sausage is a solid choice made from organic chicken. “I love the flavor of this maple chicken sausage!” one customer said. “It has a great amount of protein to start your day off right! I love how quick and easy it was to heat and eat. Very convenient for a day I’m rushing out the door. The price is right and def a staple in my house now.”

Aidells

Aidells Smoked Chicken And Apple Sausage Links is made with real high-quality chicken meat. "These are great little sausages," one Amazon shopper said. The apple flavor is not very strong sadly, but they do taste good and cook quickly in the air fryer for as fast dinner. Great as a stir fry, over pasta and on a bun."

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s Organic Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage is made with ground chicken, sweet Italian seasoning, basil, garlic, and celery powder. “The mixture is stuffed by hand into natural casing and hung on racks, where it cooks at a low temperature for a long period of time. After cooking to perfection, the casing is removed and the sweet-smoky sausages are ready to enjoy,” the chain says.

Bilinski’s

Bilinski’s Organic Classic Sage Breakfast Sausage is made with organic skinless chicken and contains flavors of thyme, sage and nutmeg. “This chicken breakfast sausage is a great and tasty alternative for pork . Easy to cook you get a lot for the price definitely worth it,” one Amazon shopper said.

Jones Dairy Farm

Jones Dairy Farm Original Sage Organic Chicken Sausage Links are made with organic chicken and a small handful of other ingredients, including sea salt and organic spices. “I just bought these and thought they were great. Tasted just like a normal pork breakfast sausage,” one Redditor said. Check your local Costco as some carry them!