1 Healthiest Sausage Brands, According to Dietitians

If you want a versatile food, look no further than sausage. Served with eggs at breakfast, tucked into a bun for lunch, or sliced up and served with pasta at dinner—sausage can easily make an appearance at every meal. Just like flavors and uses of sausage can vary, so can the healthfulness of this processed meat. Some brands are so high in saturated fat and sodium, that you'd be close to your daily limit by the time you finish breakfast. What's more, sausages are usually filled with preservatives and additives such as nitrites and nitrates, which have been associated with cancer, says Jaime Windrow, RD, LDN, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching. Plus, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends we limit our intake of processed meats to reduce our risk of colorectal cancer. So if you eat sausage regularly, it's important to be sure you're choosing the best sausage brand for your health.

We asked registered dietitians for the sausage picks they recommend and like to enjoy themselves, as well as the ones they suggest steering clear of. Read on to learn more about the best sausage brands, then go make a delicious meal that also complements your health goals.

How We Chose the Healthiest Sausage Brands

In order to make sure you're getting the healthiest, best-quality product, dietitians recommend focusing on a few of the following factors.

Sodium: Processed meats are notorious for packing in a lot of sodium, and sausage is no different. As a preservative and flavor enhancer, some sausage can have 600 milligrams of sodium or more per serving, while others come in much lower. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommends limiting sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams per day. Opt for sausages with less than 600 milligrams of sodium per serving.

Saturated fat : One of the big health culprits of sausage can be found in the large amount of saturated fat it contains. The American Heart Association recommends less than 10% of your total calories come from saturated fat, which is only 23 grams per day on a 2,000-calorie diet. Recent research has found that saturated fat from meat may have more of a negative impact on heart health than saturated fat from dairy products, another prominent source of this type of fat. Choose sausages with less than 4 grams of saturated fat.

Type of meat : Sausage is traditionally made from pork, which is typically high in saturated fat and calories. But those of us looking for a healthier sausage can choose options like turkey or chicken sausage, which tends to be lower in saturated fat and higher in protein per sausage, explains Jamie Nadeau, RDN, of The Balanced Nutritionist.

Preservatives: Try to avoid options with nitrites and nitrates (check the ingredient list!)

"Those with fewer ingredients on the nutrition label are typically better choices," Windrow says. And don't forget about portion sizes! "If it's a full-size sausage (and not a small breakfast link) one is likely enough," Windrow says.

Best Sausage Brands

Next time sausage makes an appearance on your grocery list, give one of these healthier options a try.

Al Fresco All Natural Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage

Amylu Cacio e Pepe Chicken Sausages

Aidells Italian Style Smoked Chicken Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese

Applegate Organics Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage

Bilinski's Organic Mild Italian with Bell Peppers

Wellshire Smoked Fresh Turkey Kielbasa

Niman Ranch Lamb Merguez Sausage

Teton Waters Ranch Beef Kielbasa Rope Sausage

Gilbert's Craft Caprese Chicken Sausage

Field Roast Smoked Apple & Sage Plant-Based Sausages

Impossible Ground Savory Sausage

Al Fresco All Natural Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage

Nutrition (Per 1 link serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

"When it comes to sausage brands, Al Fresco All Natural Spinach & Feta Chicken Sausage stands out as an exceptional choice," says Jessie Hulsey, RD, LD, an Atlanta-based registered dietitian. One sausage has just 2.5 grams of saturated fat and only 390 milligrams of sodium, which is just 17% of the recommended daily limit.

You won't miss the extra sodium—even without it, this sausage is superior in flavor. "Made with lean chicken meat, the Al Fresco brand takes it a step further by incorporating spinach and feta cheese, adding a delicious twist to the classic sausage," adds Hulsey.

Amylu Cacio e Pepe Chicken Sausages

Nutrition (Per 1 link serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

"As a dietitian, I am always excited to discover sausage brands that offer a perfect balance of taste and nutrition, and Amylu Cacio e Pepe Chicken Sausages are a standout choice," says Hulsey. "Made with lean chicken meat and without any added nitrites or nitrates, this sausage offers a lean protein source without compromising on taste."

This sausage is nitrite- and nitrate-free, and is also free from natural nitrite sources, like celery salt, which can react with protein in meat to have the same carcinogenic risk as synthetic nitrites.

Aidells Italian Style Smoked Chicken Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese

Nutrition (Per 1 link serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 14 g

"Aidells Italian Style Chicken Sausage uses the best cuts of chicken, which ensures that its sausages are made with leaner meats that are lower in fat and calories compared to traditional pork sausages," says Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT. "They use high-quality ingredients, natural spices, and real fruits and vegetables that ensure that their sausages not only taste delicious but are a healthier choice," Chun adds.

Applegate Organics Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage

Nutrition (Per 1 link serving) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 790 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 13 g

"For dinner options, I like the Applegate Organics Sweet Italian Chicken Sausages because of the ingredients, nutrition, and the great taste," says Nadeau. One sausage link has 160 calories, 13 grams of protein, and zero added sugars. Plus they're allergy friendly, as most of their chicken sausages are gluten-free and dairy-free, with the exception of their spinach and feta flavor, adds Nadeau.

They're low in saturated fat, with only 3 grams per sausage link, but a little higher in sodium, with 34% of the recommended DV in just one link. Sticking to one sausage and rounding out the meal with lower-sodium options is a good idea.

Bilinski's Organic Mild Italian with Bell Peppers

Nutrition (Per 1 link) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Bilinski's Organic Mild Italian with Bell Peppers come with a short and sweet ingredient list: skinless chicken, water, sugar, sea salt, black pepper, thyme, nutmeg, marjoram, sage, and cayenne pepper. These get Windrow's seal of approval because they're organic, relatively low in sodium and saturated fat, and don't contain a casing. Plus, they come in a variety of flavors like Italian With Red Pepper, Chicken & Apple, and Wild Mushroom with Italian Herbs.

Wellshire Smoked Fresh Turkey Kielbasa

Nutrition (Per 1 link) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

Turkey is another excellent sausage protein since it's lower in fat and saturated fat than pork. Wellshire's Smoked Fresh Turkey Kielbasa offers a tasty alternative to the traditional pork kielbasa. This option is lower in calories and sodium while packing in plenty of protein. Try adding it to soups or roasting it on a sheet pan with potatoes and onions for an easy, one-pan dinner.

Niman Ranch Lamb Merguez Sausage

Nutrition (Per 1 sausage) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you're looking for quality sausage, Niman Ranch is a top choice. This brand uses only Certified Humane meat from U.S. family farms that never use antibiotics or hormones. While many of Niman Ranch's options are pork and beef—higher in fat and saturated fat—their Lamb Merguez Sausage offers a more moderate amount of calories and fat, along with a solid protein boost. Merguez is a type of spicy North African sausage, typically seasoned with paprika, chili peppers, cumin, coriander, and garlic. Grill it up and serve with Mediterranean-inspired dishes like a fresh cucumber and feta salad for a flavorful pairing.

Teton Waters Ranch Beef Kielbasa Rope Sausage

Nutrition (Per 2 oz) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

Finding a healthier beef sausage can be challenging, but Teton Waters Ranch's Beef Kielbasa Rope Sausage is a commendable option. While it contains higher fat than typically recommended, it remains within acceptable limits for sodium and saturated fat. Made from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, this kielbasa offers a high-quality taste suitable for both breakfast and dinner meals.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gilbert's Craft Caprese Chicken Sausage

Nutrition (Per 1 link serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 13 g

Gilbert's Craft Caprese Chicken Sausage has a moderate amount of sodium, with each link containing 530 milligrams of sodium, or 22% of the recommended daily limit. "Their packaging also sets them apart from other sausage brands because each sausage is individually wrapped, which makes them a great option if you only need one or two sausages at a time," says Nadeau. "Instead of opening an entire package, you can just grab what you need."

Field Roast Smoked Apple & Sage Plant-Based Sausages

Nutrition (Per sausage) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 23 g

These vegan sausages might even taste better than the real thing. Windrow is a big fan of the smoked apple and sage flavor that marries sweet and savory. Plus, these links are large (at 92 grams) and still come in under Windrow's suggested sodium and saturated fat limits. We also love that these vegan links are packed with a whopping 23 grams of plant-based protein, coming from vital wheat gluten. Add these to your grocery list if you're plant-based and looking to eat more of the muscle-building macro.

Impossible Ground Savory Sausage

Nutrition (Per 2 ounces serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

This plant-based bulk sausage can be crumbled or formed into a patty, making it a versatile addition to any plant-based refrigerator. "Impossible Ground Savory Sausage contains 43% less saturated fat and 47% less fat, no cholesterol, and no animal antibiotics or hormones," says Malina Malkani, MS, RDN, CDN.

This plant-based sausage option is comparable in calories and fat to many chicken sausage varieties and has only 380 milligrams of sodium, or just 16% of the daily value.