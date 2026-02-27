5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chicken Tenders Platters, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal which chains serve the crispiest, juiciest platters.

There’s something comforting about chicken tenders. Not only are they convenient, but chicken tenders have the perfect combination of crispy texture, juicy chicken and nostalgia. Plus, they’re easy to eat, versatile and always a crowd-pleaser. While you can never go wrong with chicken tenders, some orders are disappointing. From flavorless to poorly cooked, there’s plenty of ways to mess up a batch, so to help weed out the mediocre choices, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a Michelin-trained private chef in California, which chains serve up the best chicken tender platters. Here are the top five.

Bojangles

Bojangles’ Bo Chicken Tenders come in various sizes, including a 12-piece family dinner with two sides, made-from-scratch biscuits, and tea, as Chef Andrew recommends. “The chicken tenders at Bojangles are succulent, herb-infused and tasty!”

Wingstop

Obviously, Wingstop is the place to go for wings, but the chain also has great craveable chicken tenders in several flavors. “Don’t overlook the chicken tenders here,” says Chef Andrew. Each order comes with big, thick pieces instead of small strips and in a wide variety of signature sauces and seasonings — from classic flavors like Lemon Pepper and Original Hot to sweeter or tangier options,” he says. “That means you can customize them to match exactly whatever you’re in the mood for.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

I know, chicken tenders at a burger joint seem like a hard pass, but Whataburgers are worthy. “The breading is thick, peppery and crispy, providing a distinct crunch,” Chef Andrew says. “They’re reliable and consistently good.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack doesn’t offer as many flavors or variety as some other burger joints, but the chicken bites are a must-try, according to Chef Andrew. “Shake Shack’s bite-sized nuggets are antibiotic-free white meat that’s tender and juicy.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s might be known for its always-fresh, never-frozen burgers, but the chicken tenders are also chef-approved. “Wendy’s chicken tenders are unbeatable,” says Chef Andrew. They’re tasty, have a nice crispy breading and the new sauces like Signature, Honey Mustard, Creamy Ranch, Honey BBQ, Scorchin’ Hot, and Sweet Chili, really enhance the bold flavor.”