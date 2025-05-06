7 Chains That Serve the Best Chocolate Lava Cakes

I'm not a huge dessert person, but I cannot resist a chocolate lava cake. Also called a molten chocolate cake or a runny core cake, this sweet treat is usually a form of chocolate cake with liquid chocolate inside. It's not only delicious, but fun to eat: When you dig your fork into the center, the liquid spills out, drenching the already chocolatey cake with extra goodness. Not every restaurant serves the delicacy, even though they should. Here are seven chains that serve the best chocolate lava cakes in the country.

Domino's

Domino's Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes are crispy on the outside with warm, gooey centers that taste homemade. Lots of fans claim they are basically a drug. "Do yourself a favor and order 2. Save the second box for later. Eat them cold. Get some vanilla ice cream. Have some fun. They are the best lava cakes ever," one writes. The cakes are baked in the Domino's pizza and are "firm yet moist."

Chili's

Chili's is another spot serving up legendary Molten Chocolate Cake, featuring a rich lava center topped with vanilla ice cream and a chocolate shell. Some people dine at the chain just for the dessert. One Google reviewer said, "I usually like to go there simply for the sake of the Molten Chocolate Cake." Another one said, "The Molten Chocolate Cake has been my all-time favorite dessert for the last 20+ years."

Applebee's

Applebee's Triple Chocolate Meltdown, their version of molten chocolate cake, is indulgent and satisfying, with a dense cake and hot fudge core. When asked about the best lava cake, one person had no qualms responding, "Applebee's, not gonna lie."

LongHorn Steakhouse

"Rich, dark chocolate cake with a warm, molten fudge center," the Molten Lava Cake at LongHorn is wildly popular. It is also finished with chocolate and caramel sauce. "I prefer Longhorn," writes one diner, citing that "its BIGGER" than most others. "My nephews want molten lava cake once in a while and we drop by Longhorn for it."

Yard House

If you live near a Yard House, run, don't walk, and order the chocolate lava cake, a Belgian chocolate cake with a "warm ganache center" servedwith vanilla ice cream.

Fogo de Chao

If you can make it to dessert after eating heaps of meat and delicious sides at Fogo de Chao, don't sleep on the Brazilian steakhouses' Molten Chocolate Cake. Served warm with a gooey, chocolate fudge center with vanilla ice cream and rich chocolate ganache, it's so good you won't regret the extra calories.

Fleming's

Fleming's Steakhouse is another excellent spot to get your chocolate lava cake fix. Their version features "rich chocolate cake with a molten center of callebaut belgian chocolate," and is served with premium vanilla ice cream & house-made tuille.