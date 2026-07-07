5 Seafood Chains With the Best Coconut Shrimp, According to Diners 

Discover which popular restaurant chains serve the best crispy coconut shrimp.

Sweet, crunchy, and perfectly crispy, coconut shrimp is having a moment. Frankly, I don’t know how it was never not having a moment with how delicious and flavorful it is, adding a bit of a subtle sweetness to the shrimp. Now, just like the shrimp cocktail, coconut shrimp is finding its way onto steakhouse and seafood restaurant menus, receiving praise from diners. Here are five chains that serve coconut shrimp worth ordering.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster’s famous Parrot Isle Coconut Shrimp has been a customer favorite for years. They coat the shrimp in a sweet coconut breading before frying them until crisp, served with a Piña Colada dipping sauce. The combination of flavors and textures not only keep guests ordering it, but raving about it.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. put a spin on their coconut shrimp with the Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp entrée. The crispy shrimp are served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and a Cajun marmalade that adds a sweet-and-spicy kick. Diners frequently call out the delicious balance of the crispy coating and the unusual dipping sauce that works well with the dish.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse’s Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp has developed a loyal following beyond the steak. The appetizer comes with six jumbo shrimp that are coated in coconut, fried until crisp, and paired with a Creole marmalade. Fans of the chain (and the dish) rave about the combination of the sweet coconut shrimp with the creole sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze channels island flavors with its Coconut Shrimp appetizer. It comes with 6 large shrimp that are coated and fried until golden, served with a honey mustard dipping sauce for a little tang to complement the sweetness.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill turns coconut shrimp into an entrée by pairing the six jumbo shrimp with jasmine rice, a seasonal vegetable, grilled pineapple, and a house-made pineapple glaze for dipping. Diners are big fans of the tropical inspired meal.