5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Loaded Nachos, According to Diners

Find out which restaurant chains serve the most crave-worthy loaded nachos.

Nachos are one of the easiest appetizers to share, at least in theory. Once a platter arrives covered in melted cheese, savory meat, fresh toppings, and creamy sauces, even the most generous diners may find themselves guarding their favorite section of the plate. The best restaurant nachos have enough toppings to go around without leaving a pile of lame, naked chips at the bottom. From towering platters of classic chili-covered nachos to creative versions that take the dish in an entirely different direction, these five restaurant chains offer loaded nachos that stand out to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is known for putting unexpected spins on familiar dishes, and its Asian Chicken Nachos are anything but ordinary. Instead of sticking with the usual combination of chili, cheddar, and jalapeños, this appetizer takes the idea of loaded nachos in a completely different direction.

Margaritaville

Margaritaville’s Volcano Nachos live up to their dramatic name with a generous pile of tortilla chips covered in classic nacho toppings. Chili and cheese bring the richness, while pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños add freshness, creaminess, and heat. With so many different elements layered onto one plate, each bite can be a little different from the last.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco turns its Shredded Chicken Nachos into a substantial meal by pairing crunchy chips with savory chicken and a variety of complementary toppings. The chicken adds plenty of protein to the dish, while the combination of creamy, fresh, and cheesy elements makes the nachos feel complete.

Applebee’s

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Applebee’s Neighborhood Nachos are designed for diners who believe an appetizer should be big enough for the whole table. The beef-topped version combines crunchy tortilla chips with layers of cheesy and fresh toppings, creating the kind of loaded platter that works just as well for sharing over drinks as it does for turning into a meal.

Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe’s Legendary Nachos start with tortilla chips and pile on black beans, queso, two kinds of cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, green onions, and lime crema. Diners can make the already substantial appetizer even heartier by adding guacamole, grilled chicken, or steak. With a mix of creamy cheese, fresh toppings, spicy peppers, and optional protein, the dish offers plenty of variety and can easily become a meal in its own right.