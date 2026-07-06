These burger chains use high-quality beef without artificial preservatives or fillers.

How fresh is your favorite burger? Not every chain restaurant serves hamburgers made without artificial flavors and preservatives. However, there are a handful that use high-quality beef that isn’t loaded with chemicals and other preservatives. Where can you get the freshest, most wholesome hamburger? Here are 5 restaurant chains that don’t use artificial preservatives in their burgers.

Shake Shack

Shake Shake crafts its popular burgers with 100% Angus beef that’s hormone- and antibiotic-free. “No hormones and no antibiotics ever,” it declares on the website. “Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun.”

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out’s burgers are another super-clean burger option. Each patty is made from 100% USDA ground chuck with no additives, fillers, or preservatives, and cooked fresh to order. “Always serve only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” as shared in a recent Instagram post. “In fact, we don’t even own a microwave or a freezer. We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves, starting with fresh, high-quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.”

Five Guys

Five Guys uses fresh, never-frozen ground beef with zero preservatives, fillers, or pink slime. The buns are also clean and made without high-fructose corn syrup, and are “baked fresh at bakeries five days a week.” There are no freezers in any of their restaurants.

Culver’s

Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based chain, is also devoted to using “fresh, never frozen beef” for its famous ButterBurger. “It’s a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you,” the chain states on its website. Beef is sourced from a network of family-owned cattle farms across the U.S. Midwest and contains no fillers or additives.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whataburger

Whataburger is so “committed to freshness” that it has a manifesto page on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write. They use only “100% fresh, never-frozen” USDA-inspected ground beef patties that contain no artificial additives, fillers, or preservatives.