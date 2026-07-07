5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Smothered Chopped Steak, According to Diners

Diners love these five restaurant chains for serving the best savory, gravy-smothered chopped steak.

Chopped steak is comfort food at its finest. The best versions start with a well-seasoned beef patty and pile on savory extras like sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, melted cheese, or plenty of gravy. Add a scoop of mashed potatoes or a couple of hearty sides, and you have the kind of filling meal that keeps customers coming back. From classic roadside diners to popular steakhouse chains, these five restaurants serve a satisfying chopped steak diners love.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse turns its Chopped Steak into a comfort meal by pairing the beef with mashed potatoes and a generous helping of brown gravy. Sautéed mushrooms and the chain’s signature Brewski Onions add a ton of flavor to the plate, and customers definitely take notice.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has been a destination for old-fashioned comfort food, and the chain’s Hamburger Steak fits right into that tradition. The substantial 10-ounce beef patty is seasoned before hitting the grill, then finished with onions and brown gravy. It’s a simple combination and customers go nuts over.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans offers more than one option for diners in the mood for tender beef and plenty of gravy. The Mushroom and Onion Chopped Steak Plate pairs beef with mashed potatoes, gravy, and broccoli before adding green onions on top. For those craving something with a crispy coating, the Country-Fried Steak Platter offers two pieces of breaded beef alongside mashed potatoes and green beans, with country gravy bringing the entire comfort-food feast together. Both receive plenty of positive feedback from diners.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner is known for big portions and homestyle classics, making it a destination when a craving for gravy-smothered comfort food strikes. Diners looking beyond steak can also find other hearty options, including the Homemade Meatloaf with Crispy Onion Straws.

Texas Roadhouse

The Road Kill at Texas Roadhouse is a comfort-food feast. The chopped steak comes covered with sautéed onions and mushrooms before being covered in melted Jack cheese. Like other dishes on the menu, this is yet another at Texas roadhouse that has gained a lot of positive attention from diners (myself included).