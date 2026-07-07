5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Mozzarella Sticks, According to Diners

These popular restaurant chains serve the crispest, cheesiest mozzarella sticks around.

Whether you’re sharing them with the table or ordering them all for yourself, mozzarella sticks remain one of America’s favorite appetizers. The best versions of the app combine a crunchy, golden outer layer with plenty of gooey melted cheese and a flavorful marinara sauce for dipping. Based on personal experience, menu offerings, and praise from diners, these restaurant chains serve mozzarella sticks that keep customers coming back for more.

Arby’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arby’s mozzarella sticks consistently rank among the most-loved fast-food versions of the appetizer (not to mention, they’re a front runner for me personally). Each order features breaded mozzarella, perfectly melty on the inside. Fans on Reddit and beyond regularly praise the stretchy cheese pull and crisp coating.

Chili’s

Chili’s puts its own spin on the classic appetizer, serving oversized pieces of hand-breaded mozzarella, fried until golden brown and paired with house-made marinara. Diners love the crispy exterior and gooey cheese, making it one of the chain’s most popular starters.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s keeps things classic with its mozzarella sticks, breaded, fried and served with marinara sauce. The appetizer has remained a longtime menu favorite, with customers mentioning the crunchy coating, melted center, and consistency.

Burger King

Burger King recently reinvented the classic appetizer with its mozzarella fries. Instead of thick cheese sticks, BK serves crispy pieces of breaded mozzarella shaped like fries, with a side of sweet marinara sauce for dipping. Fans of BK like the thinner shape. It creates a super crispy bite.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s takes mozzarella sticks up a notch with its Monsterella Stix. The fried mozzarella is generously sprinkled with the chain’s signature fry seasoning before they’re served with marinara sauce, giving each bite an extra layer of savory flavor. Diners appreciate the intense, flavorful seasoning and crispy breading.