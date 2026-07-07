5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken Quesadillas, According to Diners

Discover which popular restaurant chains serve the most highly-rated chicken quesadillas.

A chicken quesadilla may sound simple, but there’s a big difference between a forgettable one and a version worth ordering again. Starting with toasting the tortilla until golden, loading on plenty of melted cheese, and flavorful chicken in every bite. Sauces, bacon, and customizable toppings can take the classic combination even further. Whether you’re looking for a familiar appetizer or a completely personalized meal, these five restaurant chains serve chicken quesadillas that keep fans coming back.

The Cheesecake Factory

With such an enormous selection of appetizers and entrées, it would be easy to overlook a straightforward choice like a chicken quesadilla at The Cheesecake Factory. Fans, however, know that sometimes the classics are worth ordering. Adding chicken turns the cheesy appetizer into a more substantial choice.

Chipotle

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Chipotle gives its chicken quesadilla the same customizable appeal as they do for the burritos and bowls. The folded tortilla is filled with cheese and your choice of protein, including the chain’s chicken, before being cooked until the outside is crisp and the filling is hot and melty.

Chili’s

Chili’s takes the classic chicken quesadilla in an especially indulgent direction with its Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas. The combination brings together seasoned chicken, smoky bacon, plenty of cheese, and ranch flavor inside warm tortillas. It’s a rich, filling option that combines several familiar comfort-food favorites in a single dish, making it especially appealing to diners who want something more loaded than a traditional chicken-and-cheese quesadilla.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco puts its flame-grilled chicken to work in the Queso Loaded Chicken Quesadilla. The restaurant builds the dish around its signature chicken and plenty of cheesy richness, creating a filling option for diners who want more than a basic quesadilla. The contrast between the savory grilled chicken and creamy cheese makes it a satisfying choice for fans of the chain’s bold flavors.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

Customization is a major part of the experience at Bubbakoo’s Burritos, and its chicken quesadilla is no exception. Diners can choose between grilled or crispy chicken before adding cheese and selecting sauces to make the meal their own.