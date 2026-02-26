5 Best Corn Dog Brands Made With Real Beef, According to Shoppers

All-beef corn dogs shoppers say taste like the fair.

Corn dogs are usually found in the frozen food section, essentially a hot dog or sausage on a stick covered in thick cornmeal batter and a staple snack at fairs and amusement parks. These deep-fried goodies are not known for being healthy or having quality ingredients, but many options are made with meat you would actually recognize. Here are five of the best corn dog brands made with real beef that shoppers love.

Applegate Gluten-Free Uncured Beef Corn Dogs

Applegate Gluten-Free Uncured Beef Corn Dogs are made from real grass-fed beef. “I was so glad to find corn dogs made with quality ingredients,” one Walmart shopper said. “I thought I’d never be able to have another corn dog again because I don’t want to eat the ones with all the garbage ingredients.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

State Fair 100% Beef Corn Dogs

State Fair 100% Beef Corn Dogs are, as the name suggests, made from real beef and wrapped in a crispy honey sweetened batter. “This corndog brings back great childhood memories of going to the fair as a kid,” one shopper said. “Eating corn dogs, giant pretzels, nothing better. Great taste and cooks great in my air fryer.”

Bar-S Beef Corn Dog

Bar-S Beef Corn Dogs are made from 100% real beef. “[It] cooked well in the microwave, the best tasting wrap,” one fan said, adding that it cooked well in the microwave. “Has nice beef flavor and could be elevated by deep frying or using the air fryer,” another commented.

Kroger Beef Corn Dogs

Kroger Beef Corn Dogs are another option made with beef, and fans love them. “I love the fact these are made of beef. When air fried these come out with a crunchy crust and soft inside. Honestly these taste like the ones you get at a fair or festival,” one said. “All beef makes the difference so good,” another agreed. “They are delicious just like at the fairgrounds.”

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs has a “Texan” All Beef corn dog, a smoky all-beef and brisket dog made with a custom seasoning blend. “I got that “County Fair” taste right at home; am anxious to try the other flavors,” one shopper said. “Those Corny Dogs are amazing. Can’t wait to enjoy the different varieties,” another commented.