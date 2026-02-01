Shoppers rank the frozen corn dog brands that deliver the best crunch and flavor.

Corn dogs are one of the most nostalgia-inducing foods. Who doesn’t think about walking around a carnival or fair in the middle of summer when they see an image of a breaded hot dog on a stick? You don’t have to wait until the temperature is over 70 to enjoy a delicious corn dog. Luckily, there are many options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. Here are the 7 best frozen corn dog brands, according to shoppers.

State Fair Classic Mini Corn Dogs

State Fair Classic Mini Corn Dogs offer a crispy shell and a juicy turkey dog in a bite-sized, stickless version. “Where has these been ALL my life!” a shopper writes. “I was too excited when I saw ‘Turkey’ I love Corn Dogs. Reminds me of when I go to a Carnival, Festival or an amusement park. Cook them in the Air Fryer. I am so, happy that the Air Fryer was invented. As long as Target sales these. I will be buying them!” Another calls them the “best.”

Foster Farms Corn Dogs

Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Corn Dogs offer honey crunchy delicious flavor in the form of double-dipped chicken dogs. “I have always purchased State Fair but recently stopped because of the price and how they shrunk the size. Never thought about chicken ones until I had one at a friend’s house and was pleasantly surprised to find they are just as good. Highly recommend for everything you want in a corn dog with a bonus of a very reasonable price!” a shopper writes.

Target Market Pantry Corn Dogs

Target Market Pantry Corn Dogs are full-size chicken franks corn dogs on a stick that taste like the carnival classic. “When life gets crazy and busy, we love our market pantry corn dogs for dinner. They are great with a swirl of mustard or just out of the air fryer,” a shopper writes. “My family loves them and the Market Pantry brand is just as good (orn better) than some of the big name brands. Easy to cook. I take them right from the freezer – into the air fryer and they cook up perfect,” another says.

Applegate Natural Corn Dogs

If you are looking for a corn dog with clean ingredients and solid flavor, Applegate Natural Gluten-Free Uncured Beef Corn Dogs is a customer favorite. The brand calls it a “cleaner wiener,” noted that the meat is sourced from family farms, “where animals are raised responsibly,” adding that the breading is certified gluten-free. ” These are amazing and easy to cook in an air fryer. They are NOT sweet. That’s My favorite part. They are corn dogs, not dogs in sweet bread. Always come out crisp, but they do burst pretty well, though. That’s a very common, normal, even response to gluten-free breading. Love them, and I normally do not even like corn dogs,” writes a shopper. “I was so glad to find corn dogs made with quality ingredients. thought i’d never be able to have another corn dog again because i don’t want to eat the ones with all the garbage ingredients. the cornbread part is very good, the dog could be a little heartier but i’m still a fan of these.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

State Fair 100% Beef Corn Dogs

The OG State Fair 100% Beef Corn Dogs taste like the real deal, per shoppers. “Memories of the fair coming to town,” one writes. “This corndog brings back great childhood memories of going to the fair as a kid. Eating corn dogs giant pretzels nothing better. Great taste and cooks great in my air fryer.” Another adds they are “excellent” in a review. “I’ve had all brands of corn dogs, these are the highest quality best tasting corn dogs on the market. Individually wrapped they keep fresh so you can use however many you need and the remaining ones don’t get freezer burn or dry out. Excellent corn dogs!”

MorningStar Farms Frozen Plant-Based Vegan Corn Dogs Original

MorningStar Farms Frozen Plant-Based Vegan Corn Dogs Original are a meat-free alternative to the classic. “These are the best corn dogs on the planet. They need to make larger boxes for them. I’m not even vegetarian or vegan, I just try to reduce buying meat products where I can, and I prefer these to regular corn dogs. please, never change the recipe,” writes a shopper. “I prefer these rather than the regular corn dogs tbh ..dislike having to guess whether I like the beef or turkey or.. whatever others there are. And I feel fake healthy when I eat them,” adds another.

Great Value Classic Batter Wrapped Chicken Corn Dogs

Great Value Classic Batter Wrapped Chicken Corn Dogs offer the carnival taste for less. “Tastes Just Like the Name Brand,” a shopper writes. “Crispy, flavorful corn dogs at a great value. These Great Value Classic Batter Wrapped Corn Dogs taste every bit as good as the name brand ones but cost less. The batter is golden and crisp, and the hot dogs have great flavor. They cook up perfectly in the oven or air fryer and make an easy meal or snack for the family. A great find for anyone who loves corn dogs without paying extra. Try cooking them in the air fryer for a few minutes — it gives the batter that perfect fair-style crunch.” Another adds: “Great corndogs! I was completely surprised how good these are! They’re not sweet like the others and the meat itself doesn’t leave an overwhelming after taste. I’ve already bought more!”