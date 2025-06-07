11 Best Costco Items for Dads and Grads

It’s that time of the year again—Father’s Day and graduation season is upon us, and both groups of people deserve some kudos for all their hard work and dedication. Dads work hard all year taking care of their families and in many cases, other people too, not to mention getting everything done at work or in retirement. The grads are embarking on a new phase of life and need all the help they can get until they figure out how to roast a chicken by themselves. Here are 11 of the best Costco items for the dads and grads in your life.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe with Aeroccino 3 and 32 Capsules ($179.99) is the perfect gift for dad (he definitely needs caffeine!) or for a lucky graduate just starting out. “This was a great deal and I was really impressed with the quality of the coffee. In fact we were so impressed with the deal we bought another for our RV!” one shopper said. “Pods are a little expensive, but worth it for the convenience.”

Hickory Farms Father’s Day Gift Box

The Hickory Farms Father’s Day Gift Box ($29.99) is a very sweet package containing summer sausage, crackers, cheddar, mustard, and candy. According to Costco, the gift comes with a Happy Father’s Day lid, so he knows he doesn’t have to share (you know he’s definitely going to share). “My Dad loved this and the delivery was fast and on time,” one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle

Help your graduate save tons of money on sparkling water with this Sodastream Terra CQC Bundle ($64.99 down from $99.99). “My daughter has one of these and I liked it, so started shopping around for one,” one shopper said. “This is by far the best deal I could find. Online retailers sell the same thing with one bottle of each kind for $100. You definitely want a spare CO2 cylinder around, so you can swap out quickly without having to run out to fill your one and only cylinder.”

RXBAR Protein Bars

Worried about your graduate not eating proper meals? These RXBAR Protein Bars ($15.39 down from $20.99) will fill any gaps between Sunday dinners with the family. “These bars are a healthy alternative to breakfast bars. High in protein and low in sugar. Both varieties have a good taste. The only snack bar I eat,” one shopper said.

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker

What do you get the dad who has everything? Why, the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker of course, on sale right now for $549.99 down from $699.99. “I bought this product about a month ago and it is all it claims to be,” one member said. “It fits under the counter, has no smoke smell but instead you experience all the scent of the deliciousness you are cooking! It’s easy to clean for the most part and easy to use! Every guy that sees it goes crazy… great Christmas gift for your family too!”

Garden Veggie Straws

Dads and grads alike will love snacking on these delicious Garden Veggie Straws, $16.99 down from $21.99 at Costco. “Great portions for adults or kids. Just enough salt to curb chip cravings,” one member said. “Very tasty treat, not too much of a calorie bomb when you want something crunchy and a little salty,” another said.

Mrs. Fields Happy Father’s Day Cookie Combo Tin

Show dad some love this Father’s Day with the Mrs. Fields Happy Father’s Day Cookie Combo Tin ($38.99, down from $46.99). This delightfully decorated tin contains 2.5 lbs of goodies, nothing less than dad deserves. “Fresh and soft cookies. Ordered them 1 week before Father’s Day and they didn’t disappoint,” one shopper said. “The tin is adorable, another reason why I ordered the cookies.”

Star Jasmine Flowering Plant

The Star Jasmine Flowering Plant ($74.99) is one of the nicest gifts you can give to either a dad or a grad, something that will bring joy every day. “Amazing that these plants can be sent through the mail and show up looking healthy and beautiful!” one happy customer said.

Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker

This absolutely gorgeous Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker in Venus Blue ($36.99) will hopefully encourage your graduate to avoid spending $5 a day on store-made coffee. “Nice quality with stainless steel rather than others made of aluminum. Easy to use, easy to clean. And 6 cups doesn’t mean 6 cups, it’s 6 shots of espresso,” one member shared.

Lovesac Sac and Squattoman Bundle

This Lovesac Sac and Squattoman Bundle ($949.99) is an ideal gift for a graduate setting up home by themselves in a small space. “We purchased our Lovesac about 1 month ago and are loving it so far,” one Costco member said. “It’s my teenage daughter’s new favorite spot to do homework and play guitar. My grade school son uses nearly daily it as his gymnastics crash pad. When not occupied by our kids, it’s been a great spot for myself and my wife to relax.”

La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee

The La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee ($20.99) is an absolute treat for grads and dads alike. “By far the best canned coffee I’ve ever had! I bring this to work and it gives me clean, good energy without the jitters. No bitterness and perfect amount of sweetness,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.