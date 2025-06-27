8 Best Costco Items for a Summer Body

If you want to go into the hotter months (which is pretty much right now) feeling confident, happy, and strong, Costco has you covered. The giant chain warehouse has everything you could possibly need for a healthy summer with foods and drinks that help you keep energy levels up and support your workouts. Whether you’re in the market for a decent energy drink or snacks that will fuel your fun, these items are must-haves once the mercury rises. Here are eight Costco items to help you feel your best self this summer.

ZOA Energy Drink Variety Pack

Costco has the ZOA Energy Drink Flavor Rush Trio Variety Pack for $25.99, a great way to get an energy boost without the subsequent crash all too common with these beverages. “This is the BEST STUFF when you need a pick-me-up in the middle of the day or to stay out late at night clubbing or night shift work,” one Costco shopper said. “No shakes from it just keeps you alert & energized…….. glad I found it at Costco to first try!! :)”

Muscle Milk Protein Shake

The Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Shake Chocolate ($26.99) is a fan-favorite protein shake, perfect for refueling after a workout or just to hit your macros. “My grandson is dairy free and very picky, he loves this stuff. Such a great source of protein,” one happy Costco shopper said.

Chomps Original Beef Sticks

Chomps Original Beef Sticks ($19.99) are the perfect low-carb, high protein snack to keep you going in between meal times. Customers love the low sugar and clean ingredients and demand more flavors (Costco are you listening?). “I wish Costco carried jalapeño Chomps. They’re amazing,” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Koia Plant-Protein Nutrition Shake

Koia Plant-Protein Nutrition Shakes in Vanilla Bean ($39.99) are delicious, nutritious, and a fantastic deal at Costco. “I use these to make protein coffee, and I’ve watched the individual 12 oz. unit prices rise over the past year,” one shopper said. “Grocery stores sell them for anywhere between $3-$5 each. Starbucks sells them for $5.45 ea. These 11 oz. cartons have the same amount of protein and break down to under $3 per unit. Best deal on the market! The only way this deal could get sweeter is if they offer more flavors. Though vanilla is a delicious classic.”

RXBAR Protein Bars

RXBAR Protein Bars ($20.99) are popular for good reason—clean ingredients, great taste, and great value. “All good quality natural ingredients, good proportions of protein, carbs and fats, with no added sugars and reasonable sodium in an easy to carry package. Good taste, too!” one Costco shopper said.

Safe Catch Ahi Wild Yellowfin Tuna Steaks

Nothing hits the spot during summer months than a light, bright tuna salad, something the Safe Catch Ahi Wild Yellowfin Tuna Steaks are perfect for. “This is the best tasting tuna at any grocery store and it is touted as lower mercury so should be healthier,” one Costco shopper said. “Actually, this tuna tastes so good you can eat it as is, making it a great protein snack. Another big plus is the texture. This tuna is solid not mushy like many other canned or packaged tuna. One can makes almost as much tuna salad as two mushy cans of tuna.”

DripDrop Hydration Zero Sugar Electrolytes

The DripDrop Hydration Zero Sugar Electrolytes ($21.99) are perfect for a convenient way to hydrate and replenish essential minerals. “So happy DripDrop is finally available at Costco!” one member said. “I’ve been seeing competitor brands that just aren’t as good for so long. These electrolyte sticks are the best tasting ones, and zero sugar. Watermelon and Lemon Lime are both great flavors.”

KIND Nut Bar

Costco carries the KIND Nut Bars for just $15.99, another ideal summer snack. “I love Kind bars because they offer a healthy and delicious alternative to conventionals or snacks,” one member said. “Sometimes I just need something to fill in when it’s still an hour or two before a regular meal and this gives me a healthy, delicious and low-calorie option.”