These new Kirkland Signature finds at Costco are turning heads in January.

Costco isn’t wasting any time this year! January isn’t even over, and there are already so many new Kirkland Signature products hitting warehouses across the country. From the bakery section to the deli, shoppers are delighted to find so many delicious foods from the in-warehouse brand to feast on. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best Costco Kirkland finds fans love this January.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake

Costco Buys shared about a new cake in the bakery. “Costco’s bakery absolutely went for it with this Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Cake 🤯 A thick cookie base, rich chocolate layers, and drizzled topping all stacked into one massive dessert that’s clearly meant for sharing. This looks like the kind of treat you bring to a gathering and everyone immediately asks where it’s from 👀 ($18.99),” they captioned the post.

Grilled Chipotle Chicken

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new protein. “Wow Costco now has 2 lbs of grilled chipotle chicken for $12! Each package has 160g of protein!” they wrote. “i was so excited to find this at my costco yesterday i picked some up so fast!” a shopper commented.

Fried Chicken Thighs with Ranch Dressing

Costco Buys shared about Kirkland Signature Fried Chicken Thighs with Ranch Dressing, “such an easy grab from the prepared foods section!” they wrote. “The chicken is breaded and fried until golden, and it comes with ranch on the side for dipping which makes this feel extra satisfying 😋 This is perfect for a quick dinner or when you want something hot and ready without cooking 🙌🏼 ($6.99/lb).”

Kirkland Signature Sweatshirts

Costco So Obsessed shared about Kirkland Signature Sweatshirts, some styles just $15.

These were $15 and swipe left for more not on sale but still so cute 🥰 eyeing them!

“High quality fabric too, completely on brand for Kirkland,” a shopper commented.

Twice Baked Almond Filled Croissants

Costco Buys shared about Twice Baked Almond Filled Croissants landing in the Costco bakery, “and they look incredible!” they wrote. “These are all butter croissants filled with almond cream, topped with sliced almonds, and baked again for that extra flaky, bakery style texture 🤤 You get six delicious croissants in the pack 😍 ($9.99).”

Pesto Pasta Salad

Costco So Obsessed shared about the Pesto Pasta Salad, now in the Costco deli. "New new new pesto pasta salad with mozzarella pearls $5.99 a pound," they wrote.

Roasted Garlic Butter Parmesan Baguette

Costco Buys shared about garlic bread. “Pasta nights just got easier with this Kirkland Signature Roasted Garlic Butter Parmesan Baguette 2-pack! These come ready to heat and are loaded with roasted garlic, butter, and parmesan for that classic crispy outside and soft inside everyone loves 😍 🍝 (7.99),” they wrote.

Red Velvet Cookies

Costco Buys shared about another bakery find. “Red Velvet Cookies are another standout new bakery item I spotted at Costco and they look unreal! These deep red cookies are studded with white chocolate chips and have that soft, bakery style texture that Costco does so well 😍 If you love red velvet, this one feels like a must try…are you grabbing these or the peanut butter monsters first? 🤔 ($9.99),” they captioned the post.

Peanut Butter Monster Cookie

Costco Savvy shared about another new cookie. “​​NEW Costco bakery alert! 🍪The Peanut Butter Monster Cookie is THICK, soft, and loaded with candy…basically pure peanut butter heaven!” they wrote.

Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffins

Costco shared about the new Vanilla Chocolate Chip Muffins that just hit the bakery. “Costco just dropped a NEW bakery item! 🧁👀And I had to show you all FIRST! Would you try this?” she captioned the post.

Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad

Costco Hot Buys shared about a new salad kit in the deli section. The Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad comes with chicken, a Romaine blend, cherry tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, and peppercorn ranch. It sells for $7.99.

Have you tried the rotisserie chicken salad yet?