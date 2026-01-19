These new Costco freezer items are going viral, and members say they’re worth grabbing now.

The Costco freezer section is a treasure trove of hidden gems. From breakfast, lunch, and dinner entrees to delectable desserts in every cuisine category, you never know what you might find at the warehouse. This week, there are lots of new arrivals going viral for all the right reasons. What should you shop for on your next Costco run? Here are 7 new Costco freezer finds members are buying this week.

La Boulangerie Frozen Turkey Pesto & Swiss Cheese Pockets

Costco So Obsessed shared about La Boulangerie Frozen Turkey Pesto & Swiss Cheese Pockets. “Turkey pesto and Swiss cheese pockets 🥐 these look good,” they wrote. “It’s delish!! better than the original ham and cheese,” a shopper added. “Delicious! I like them both but glad they have this cause I only found them in Target,” another said.

Seoul to Table Korean Rice Cakes with Syrup Filling

The Asian food section is legendary at Costco. Seoul to Table Korean Rice Cakes with Syrup Filling are among the latest additions. “Korean rice cakes with sweet sesame syrup inside these sounds so delicious and perfect for lunar year 👏 @seoultotableofficial,” Costco So Obsessed shared. “OMG WE LOVE THIS,” a shopper commented. “I love these !” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mila Soup Dumplings

Costco Buys shared about Mila Soup Dumplings. “@eat.mila soup dumplings are available at Costco nationwide! If you love restaurant-quality soup dumplings, these seriously deliver that chef-crafted flavor right at home! They’re fresh-frozen (not pre-cooked) so you’re steaming them for the first time, and they’re ready in just 12 minutes with zero prep or cleanup! 😋 I found these at a Midwest Costco location, you can find the closest location using the store locator on MìLà’s website or on the Costco app!” they wrote.

Korean Street Food Custard Walnut Cakes

Korean Street Food Custard Walnut Cakes are another new Asian must-buy. “These Custard Walnut Cakes are WAY more indulgent than you expect! They have a soft, cake-like exterior filled with creamy custard and bits of walnut, making them the perfect little sweet bite when you want something different 😍 (10.69),” Costco Buys shared. “The best,” a shopper writes.

Urban Factory Mini Chicken Buffarolls

Costco Buys shared about Urban Factory Mini Chicken Buffarolls, “SUCH a fun freezer grab when you want something crispy and snacky without overthinking it 😋 Buffalo-style chicken with celery, onion, and carrots all wrapped up in golden mini rolls that cook up perfectly in the air fryer or oven. Great for game days, quick apps, or those ‘what should I make?’ nights 🌶️ $12.99.”

Veggies Made Great Loaded Breakfast Potato Bakes

Costco Guide shared about Veggies Made Great Loaded Breakfast Potato Bakes. “If you like the Potato Bakes from Starbucks, you can get these at Costco for a fraction of the price!!” they wrote. “These are great when you want something quick in the morning!” a follower commented. “They are so good!” added another.

Binggrae Samanco Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches

Costco Buys shared about Binggrae Samanco Waffle Cone Ice Cream Sandwiches, which made them “do a double take when I spotted them in the freezer!” they wrote. “These fish shaped treats have that soft waffle cone exterior with creamy ice cream inside, and this 12-count variety box comes with a mix of chocolate, strawberry, and classic red bean flavors so everyone gets a favorite 😍 They are fun, nostalgic, and honestly just a really good freezer staple to have on hand for dessert or a sweet snack 🧊 (14.99).”