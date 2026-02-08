9 Best Costco Kirkland Grocery Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

These Kirkland grocery deals just hit Costco shelves with major limited-time savings.

Kirkland Signature, Costco’s famed in-warehouse brand, is known for offering maximum value at the lowest prices compared to name brands, any day of the week. However, in any given month, a handful of Kirkland items go on sale, helping you save even more. Right now, a number of grocery items, ranging from food to laundry care, are marked down for a limited time only. Here are the best 9 Costco Kirkland grocery deals hitting shelves this week.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

There is an in-warehouse-only on one of the most highly hyped KS products. The perfect Chick-fil-A nugget dupe, Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, 64 oz, is on sale for $15.99 this month as part of Member-Only Savings. They will be on sale until February 22.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs, 152-count, is on sale for $19.49, $4 off through 2/8/26. “A Staple in our house. The product is the same as the Tide brand, just packaged under Kirkland brand. Unlike other laundry pods I have purchased, the outside is soft, flexible I have zero problems with it bursting in the container, but yet it dissolves quickly in the laundry,” a shopper writes.

Kirkland Signature Energy Shot

Need a boost of energy but don’t want to drink coffee? Stock up this month on Kirkland Signature Energy Shot, 48 Bottles, 2 Ounces Each, $31.99 after $8 off until February 22. “This is a great pick-me-up and at ⅓ the cost of the brand name product. The brand name is $45 for 24 bottles while the Kirkland product is $32 for 48. Super savings in this day and age We use it in place of a cup of coffee when the weather gets hot or we’re in a hurry. No side effects,” writes a shopper.

Lots of Vitamins and Supplements

A new year is a great time to start taking vitamins and Costco is making it easier, offering $2.50 lots of popular vitamins and supplements. Kirkland Signature Calcium Adult Gummies, Kirkland Signature Chewable Vitamin C, and Kirkland Signature Vitamin E are all on sale in-warehouse and online.

Pork Shoulder Roast

In this week’s Weekly Warehouse Insider email, there were a few amazing deals on KS items. In the butcher and meat department, get the Kirkland Signature Premium Boneless Pork Shoulder Roast for $8 off until 2/8/26.

Kirkland Signature Cupcakes

Looking for a sweet treat to serve this weekend? Kirkland Signature White and Chocolate Cupcakes are on sale through 2/8/26. The featured item is just $6.99 a pack after $2 of

Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Ham

Now is the time to stock up on ham! Kirkland Signature Extra Lean Uncured Ham, 2/24 oz Pack, is $7.49 after $2.50 off, valid until 2/8/26.

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is $3.60 off until 2/22/26. “​​Works great, smells good, and good price. Best for sensitive skin like I have,” one shopper commented this week. “Love how clean my garments come out. No skin irritation or lingering scents to worry about, just simple clean. Pretty good at getting rid of daily stains, but may need to spot treat really tough stains. Overall really great detergent at a economical price always at Costco,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye

There is such a sensational deal on Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Boneless Ribeye Steak that it is only available for two days. Kirkland Signature USDA Prime Beef Boneless Ribeye Steak is a whopping $15 off from 2/6/26 to 2/8/26.