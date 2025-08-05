7 Best Costco Perks That Keep Members Hooked

Costco has many cool benefits for members, especially those who take the plunge and opt for Executive Membership. The members-only chain offers shoppers some of the most competitive prices for groceries, medications, household staples and more, and customers love taking advantage of these bargains. Costco members also appreciate the food court (of course) and a few other factors that make membership fees seem like a bargain. Here are seven of the best Costco perks that keep members hooked.

Customer Service

Costco’s customer service is unsurpassed, shoppers say. “I called member services today, because I wasn’t sure if I had yet gotten my executive member reimbursement this year,” one member shared. “The friendly agent informed me that I had. Ok, great, thank you so much for confirming… I was about to hang up but he kept me on the line, while he validated that all my membership rewards had been reimbursed. It turns out that I had failed to redeem one a couple years ago. He escalated it to the proper team, and wished me a pleasant day. Just outstanding, phenomenal customer service. He didn’t have to go to that level. This is why I will always be a Costco member.”

Costco Connection

Costco Connection is a very useful magazine (and not, as one Redditor hilariously assumed, a dating app for Costco members). “Oh man, you might be the only person who loves Costco more than me if you’re actually reading that mag,” one fan said. “My daughter and I fight over who gets to read it first when it arrives,” another commented.

Great To Work For

Costco is roundly considered a great place to work by employees. “That is another good sign… The number of people with them for 10, 20, even 30 years tells me they are a good place to work,” one shopper said. “My brother has worked for Costco for close to 25 years. They take really good care of him and his family,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rebate Reminders

Costco doesn’t just let customers lose their money. “I got an email from them last week telling me that I hadn’t used my $881 check yet (I am married to Costco). Got to love a company that reminds you to use the rebate they sent! (We are saving it for an August vacay),” one shopper said.

Returns Policy

Costco’s generous returns policy gives customers confidence to try new things. “Love Costco and return policies. Buy a lot of clothing there. Not every retailer is as good about this,” one shopper said. “I recently bought a pair of pants at Whole Foods. Tried them on at home and a skooch too small. We’re 50 miles away and I went to return them only to find out I was 5 days past their deadline of 30 days. I’ll be sticking to fulfilling my wardrobe needs at Costco.”

Executive Hours

Executive members are loving having the entire warehouse to themselves for an hour. “Since they started executive hours we go earlier. The store managers stand by the door and personally welcome us. This morning he said ‘wow, 25 year members! Thank you!’ I think I blushed,” one shopper said.

Best Pharmacy Department

The same shopper noted something mentioned frequently by other Costco members—the pharmacy department is second to none, both in terms of customer service and value for money. “I switched my prescription to Costco because CVS was having a hard time keeping stock of my med. The pharmacy employees are some of the most helpful people ever! Genuinely happy to go to work every day, and it shows!”