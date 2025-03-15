7 Costco Products You Had No Idea You Could Buy, Like a Whole Roasted Pig

Even after years of shopping at the warehouse chain, Costco members are still surprised by some of the more unusual items on sale. The retail giant doesn't just sell household essentials and groceries—there are some truly strange items on offer (at a fantastic price, of course), that you wouldn't necessarily expect to see in a store. From whole pigs to designer furniture, these items will guarantee a double take (and possibly expand your horizons in terms of what a shopping trip can look like). Here are 7 Costco products you had no idea you could buy.

Yes, You Can Get a Whole Pig

The WG Provisions Whole Roasting Pig is available at Costco Business Centers for anyone brave enough to tackle approximately 45 lbs of pork. One Redditor found one for $205.38, completely frozen and with thawing/cooking instructions on the side of the box. "I'd pay double to pick one up fully roasted," a shopper commented.

Caskets

Costco truly covers every base by selling caskets in stores—and in true Costco fashion, they're sold at a massive discount. "Caskets. I don't mean like a pamphlet with caskets you could order, but actual caskets between the patio furniture and mattresses," one shopper shared on Reddit. "It was $1000 cheaper at Costco than the funeral home," another commented.

Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar

Costco sells the Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar at $549.99 for 8.8 oz, plus lots of other fancy caviar options. "The best caviar Costco sells. And a fantastic price. I also buy the other Osetra which is also superb," one shopper wrote. "Costco is the best place to buy caviar, and I have bought from lots of other places."

Authentic Eames Chair

Yes, you can get an authentic Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair at Costco (I couldn't believe it either). "I've been obsessed with this chair since I learned about Charles and Ray Eames during my 1st year of architecture school," one customer wrote. "I bought the chair as an anniversary gift for my partner of 12 years and she is as much in love with it as I am. We set it up in a large bay window so we can enjoy our view in the morning with a cup of coffee, and swivel around to face the TV and fireplace in the evening. It was delivered 2 weeks after I ordered it, in pristine condition. To say it's beautiful is an understatement. To say it's comfortable is also an understatement."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast

You can get 12 lbs of Japanese Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Roast, A5 Grade, for $1,099.99. "The Ribeye A5 roast rivals that of Tokyo steakhouses for a fraction of the price," one shopper said. "It comes frozen and packed well. It took a good 3-4 days to defrost in the fridge. As others pointed out, there is a good deal of fat (Not unexpectedly!) that needs to be trimmed while butchering. I cut in to all kinds of steaks, cubes, thin slices (sushi-like) and vacuum packed and refroze all of them. If cooked properly, these are absolutely brimming with flavor as good as the top cuts that I have tried multiple times in Tokyo. You miss the presentation of cooking, but this A5 is absolutely worth the investment that will go a long way."

Wine Press

Fancy making your own wine? Costco has you covered with the Weston Roma Fruit and Wine Press ($219.99). You can also just use the press to make fresh juice… a lot of fresh juice. "Press your favorite fruits into healthy fruit juices &/or wine. Simply place your fruit into the juicing cage, place the pressing blocks on top of the fruit and ratchet the handle down. The juice will be squeezed out of the fruit, come through the slats, and run down the spout into your container," Costco helpfully explains. Fun for the whole family!

Vending Machines

Costco sells vending machines! Vending Locator has useful guidelines on how to find a machine in store, and which machines specifically are on offer. "Snack vending machines are one of the most common styles available at Costco stores," the outlet says. "They can offer bags of candy, chips, cookies, granola bars, and more. They can come from a number of manufacturers and are well-suited to almost any site including schools, office buildings, and public spaces."