From kitchen appliances to food favorites, these Costco deals are worth grabbing now.

With less than two weeks left until the holidays, Costco is amping up deals on everything from food and drinks to splurge-worthy holiday gifts. This week, the warehouse and website are offering lots of sales on everything you need for the next few weeks, including meat, snacks, kitchen appliances, and sweet treats. What should you shop for before the best deals are gone? Here are the 11 best Costco top deals hitting shelves this week.

Tate’s Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies

There were so many items on sale in the Weekly Warehouse Insider newsletter that went out over the weekend, including Tate’s Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies, 21 oz. Take $2.50 off the cookies through 12/28/25.

Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer

If you cook a lot of rice, take advantage of a sensational deal on the Tiger 5.5-Cup Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer. The gadget is $79.99 after $20 off with a five-item limit through 12/21/25.

Ninja Deluxe Blender and Kitchen System

If you are looking for a great gift idea, the Ninja Deluxe Blender and Kitchen System with 88 oz Pitcher, 9-Cup Processor, and Auto-iQ is available for an additional $40 off at $139.99. There is a five-item limit, and the deal is valid through 12/25/25.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield

The KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Attachments and Pouring Shield, a popular gift option, is just $319.99 after $100 off, limited to five, through 12/25/25.

Good Foods Avocado Mash 16-pack

Good Foods Avocado Mash 16-pack will be on sale for $4 off at Midwest, LA, Southeast, and Northeast regions from Dec. 22 until Jan. 18. These convenient single-serve cups are your avo-on-the-go solution for a perfectly ripe and tasty avocado mash, anywhere and anytime. They are made with four simple ingredients (Haas avocados, lemon juice, sea salt, and black pepper) and are perfect for avocado toast.

Rastelli’s Petite Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf & Turf

Rastelli’s Petite Filet Mignon & Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Surf & Turf, 24 Total Packs, 6.75 Total Lbs., is a great holiday gift or meal option. Get it on sale for $229.99 after $120 off through 12/24/25. “Sent this as a gift and it was a real hit. They loved the crab cakes and filets. They been eating the crab cakes and filets on the weekends. This was a great gift to send. Excellent quality filets and the crab cakes are phenomenal,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie

Costco So Obsessed shared about a savory deal on a deli favorite, Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie. “What a great deal $4 off! Each pie is around $18,” they wrote. “Yummm and great deal,” agreed a shopper.

La Terra Fina Quiche

Costco So Obsessed shared about a deal on La Terra Fina Quiche, $4 off, just $12.99 for two.

“This quiche 2 pack is on sale and it’s perfect for brunch get together just add some fruit and mimosas. You’re all set,” they wrote.

Crooked Spoon Ice Cream 2-Pack

Costco So Obsessed shared the Crooked Spoon Ice Cream 2-Pack, available in three flavors. “Wow @crookedspoonicecream at Costco! This is the first time I’ve seen this here and they are amazing two packs for $12.79. That’s a great deal three flavors,” they wrote.

Our Place Essentials 8-Piece Cookware Set

Costco New shared a great deal on cookware. “Run to Costco.com for this deal! Our Place just dropped their Essentials 8-piece Cookware Set exclusively online, and it’s their best deal of the year. You can get the entire toxin free, non stick set for only $124.99, and it even includes an onus silicone liner you won’t find anywhere else. I’ve been loving how safe and easy these are to cook with PFAS free , PTFE -free , and my eggs literally glide off every time. If you have been waiting to upgrade your kitchen, this Costco exclusive set is the one.”

Blackstone 36″ Cabinet Griddle with Airfryer & Cover

Now is the time to splurge on the Blackstone 36″ Cabinet Griddle with Airfryer & Cover. Get the grill for $799.99 after $200 off through the end of the year. “I’ve cooked every meal on the Blackstone ever since it was delivered a few weeks ago. Should have gotten one a long time ago! So much time saved, so much easier to clean up, and so much better results compared to the grill, oven, frying pans, etc – this griddle is replacing my entire kitchen! I wasn’t going to spring for the model with the air fryers originally, but I’m glad I did because those drawers are amazing! Quick and reliable, the veggies just roast while I’m cooking the rest of the meal on the griddle top. Absolutely love my Blackstone!” writes a shopper.