The 7 Domino's Orders Diners Say are the "Absolute Best"

American's have been calling – or lately, using the app – Domino's for pizza delivered to their door hot out of the oven since 1960. And while they no longer promise delivery in 30 minutes or less, Domino's thrives on the fact that they deliver warm pizza to your door at an affordable price point, and has grown into the largest pizza chain in the world.

It's easy to order from Domino's when you're busy, and the whole family loves it, but they've added a lot of delicious options over the years and it's sometimes hard to know which pizza or side to order. We turned to the internet, and the passionate posts from Reddit's various food forums to find out what are Domino's must-order menu items. Read on and find out if you agree, and get some inspiration for your weekend order.

All nutrition is for the unmodified version of the dish, and pizza nutrition information is for medium size pizza.

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

Per one piece : tk calories, tk g fat (tk g saturated fat, tk g trans fat), tk mg sodium, tk g carbs (tk g fiber, tk g sugar), tk g protein

This cheesy bread dish, which is pretty much a calzone, works as a side dish or as a meal itself, and it's so satisfying with a house cheese blend, hearty bread and savory seasonings. "Their bread products are really good. The stuffed cheese bread is an obvious winner. ," wrote one reddit user. This shareable treat is available four different ways traditional cheese stuffed, pepperoni stuffed, spinach and feta stuffed, and bacon and jalapeno stuffed.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Per item : 710 calories, 34g fat (16g saturated fat, 1g trans fat), 1740mg sodium, 69g carbs (2g fiber, 5g sugar), 35g protein

Both employees and diners love the Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich from the chain, which has sliced steak, fresh onions, green peppers and mushrooms topped with American cheese and provolone, and is baked until it's nicely toasted. When asked what the best sandwich in the shop was, an employee shared, "The best seller is the Philly." A diner agreed, writing, "Philly all day." Some even add bacon to this mighty handheld!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza

Per slice (1/8 pizza) : 270 calories, 13g fat (​6g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 660mg sodium, 26g carbs (​1g fiber, 2g sugar), 12g protein

On a discussion thread of favorite pizza style's at Domino's, the Ultimate Pepperoni came in first again and again. And it's easy to see why this over-the-top pie is a favorite, with two layers of pepperoni, with a blend of cheeses including mozzarella, Parmesan,

Asiago, and provolone. One diner ranked the pie number one on their "best to worst" ranking, and another said, "Just a customer, but the Ultimate Pepperoni with jalapeños added is pretty great."

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Per slice (1/8 pizza) : 320 calories, 18g fat (​9g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 680mg sodium, 26g carbs (​1g fiber, 2g sugar), 14g protein

A popular specialty pizza choice, the Chicken Bacon Ranch is about as American as a pizza can get, made with grilled chicken breast, ranch sauce, smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, provolone cheese, and mozzarella cheese. One user wrote, the best pizza is "The Chicken Bacon Ranch, that stuff is straight fire." But they didn't use the word stuff!

Wisconsin 6 Cheese Pizza

Per slice (1/8 pizza) : 290 calories, 13g fat (​7g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 580mg sodium, 30g carbs (​1g fiber, 2g sugar), 12g protein

Part of Domino's American Legends line of pizzas, the Wisconsin 6 Cheese features six different types of cheese: mozzarella, feta, provolone, cheddar, Parmesan, and Asiago, that the restaurant says are all sourced from U.S. dairy farmers. The cheese is topped with tomato sauce, so there's a little bit of vegetables on the pie. On a thread discussing the best pizzas, one pizza lover wrote simply, "Best: Wisconsin 6 cheese." Another had the cheese pizza neck and neck with Ultimate Pepperoni, saying, "Wisconsin 6 Cheese (tied for first tbh)." Another said, "Agreed. I loooooove the Wis 6 cheese!"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Per slice (1/8 pizza) : 290 calories, 13g fat (​6g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 680mg sodium, 29g carbs (​1g fiber, 2g sugar), 13g protein

Known for its spicy and tangy flavor.

If there's one thing we know, it's that almost everyone love Buffalo chicken anything and everything, so it's not surprising to see that Domino's Buffalo Chicken pizza is a fan favorite. Made with grilled chicken, fresh onions, and a mix of provolone, American, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses, the entire pie is then drizzled with sour, spicy buffalo sauce for that perfect wing-like flavor. "Buffalo Chicken is so fire on thin crust!" wrote one enthusiastic diner.

Parmesan Bread Bites

Per 4 pieces (64g) : 220 calories, 10g fat (​4g saturated fat, 0g trans fat), 330mg sodium, 27g carbs (​1g fiber, 1g sugar), 5g protein

A popular side item, especially if you're feeding a crowd, these small, breaded bites of pizza dough are baked with garlic butter and topped with Parmesan cheese. Marinara on the side is a must. "The Parmesan bread bites are really good," wrote one diner, and another shared, "My faves are the bread bowl pasta and the parm bites."