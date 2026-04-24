These chains serve crispy chicken fried chicken with classic white gravy.

There is fried chicken and then there is chicken fried chicken. If you don’t live in the South, you might not know the difference. Unlike fried chicken, which usually involves a bone-in piece of poultry that is hand breaded and deep fried to perfection, chicken fried chicken is a boneless breast of chicken, pounded thin and then hand-dipped, and deep-fried to golden deliciousness. No dark meat or bones! Where can you get the best meal? Here are 5 chain restaurants serving the best hand-breaded chicken fried chicken and white gravy.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has so many delicious menu items, including the Country Fried Chicken is no exception. It is made with tender white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried, and topped with a choice of gravy. Each plate is served with a choice of two sides, including Buttered Corn, Caesar Salad, Fresh Vegetables, Green Beans, and the House Salad.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves homestyle fried chicken smothered in gravy, which diners keep coming back for. It is “very good,” one writes on Reddit, adding that the poultry pieces are “light, flavorful and juicy.” Another adds, “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park.” My location used to have chicken fried chicken on the menu, but it was recently removed.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Freshly hand-breaded, savory gravy.

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Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Country Fried Chicken is a popular meal with diners. It comes with hand-breaded chicken on Texas toast with country gravy and served with two sides. Diners maintain it is crispy and tasty on the outside but juicy on the inside!

BJ’s

BJ’s serves a Southern Fried Chicken meal comes with hand-breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with pepper cream gravy, white cheddar mashed potatoes, corn, and fire-roasted red pepper succotash. A TripAdvisor reviewer confirms that it is “delicious.”

Bob Evans

If you like fried chicken, head to Bob Evans. The homestyle restaurant serves Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn. The chicken is hand-breaded all white meat chicken breasts, and diners maintain it is delicious. They also have chicken fried steak, which is a hit with carnivores.