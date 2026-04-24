5 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Pastrami Sandwiches

Satisfy your deli cravings with these top-rated pastrami sandwiches.

Anyone lucky enough to have access to amazing independent Jewish delis (New Yorkers I’m looking at you, although Langers makes up for a lot) is spoiled when it comes to pastrami sandwiches: Simple yet delicious, this sandwich is essentially just rye bread piled high with thinly-sliced brisket and spicy mustard, but the very simplicity of the ingredients leaves no room for error. Not all chain restaurants get this diner classic right, but here are five with the best pastrami sandwiches fans order on repeat.

The Hat

The Hat has a signature “world-famous” Pastrami Dip sandwich diners rave about. “The food was delicious, and the portions were generous. I ordered the Chili Fries and the Pastrami Dip, and both were fantastic,” one shared. “The pastrami was flavorful and tender, and the chili on the fries was rich and hearty.”

Capriotti’s

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The Capastrami Sandwich at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is loaded with hot pastrami, melty Swiss cheese, crunchy coleslaw, and zesty Russian dressing. “I’ve only had the pastrami sandwich and I keep having back for more. It reminds me of a sandwich I would get when I lived in Manhattan from Lenny’s. Now I can get it here instead of flying to NYC,” one diner said.

McCalister’s Deli

The pastrami sandwich at McCalister’s Deli is appropriately called The New Yorker, made with corned beef, pastrami, Swiss cheese, and spicy brown mustard on marbled rye. ” I was extremely impressed with how much meat was on my New Yorker and it tasted amazing,” one fan said.

Firehouse Subs

The New York Steamer at Firehouse Subs is made with corned beef brisket, pastrami, melted provolone, deli mustard, mayo, and Italian dressing with a dill pickle spear served on the side.”Love the combos of the sandwiches – things I’d never think of. My fave is New York Steamer which has Corn Beef, Pastrami, and melted Provolone. What makes it best is Italian dressing. Yummy!” one fan said.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli has a Reuben The Great sandwich featuring a 1/2-pound of hot corned beef or pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island on marbled rye. There’s also the New York Yankee, which is even meatier with a 3/4-pound of pastrami. “The pastrami Reuben is excellent, big portion of a not too salty pastrami, good kraut, and adding some spicy mustard to the 1000 Island dressing is a great choice,” one diner shared.