5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best chain restaurants for mashed potatoes and gravy, from KFC to Cracker Barrel

Potatoes are delicious in any form, but there is something comforting and magical about mashed potatoes. Creamy, buttery potatoes topped with rich, savory gravy are a classic side that can easily steal the spotlight on any plate. While many chain restaurants offer their own versions, some stand out for getting the texture, seasoning, and flavor just right. Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, shares the top five chains for the best mashed potatoes.

KFC

KFC has consistently ranked among the best-performing chicken chains for decades, and while the fried chicken is the main draw, the mashed potatoes are a close second. They’ve become a fan-favorite side that delivers just as much comfort as the main course. According to Sullivan, “KFC’s mashed potatoes and gravy is the fast food version that set the standard.” She explains, “The gravy has that rich, savory depth that’s hard to describe but impossible to mistake, and the mashed potatoes are creamy enough to absorb it properly. I’ve been ordering this as a side since I was a kid, and it hasn’t changed, which is a compliment.”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is the place to go for classic, homestyle comfort food that feels consistent and familiar, like it’s mashed potatoes. “Bob Evans leans into a farmhouse-style approach with its mashed potatoes,” says Sullivan. “They’re creamy, well-seasoned, and taste like real potatoes, and the gravy has a rich, savory depth that feels more homemade than most chain versions.” She adds, “It’s the kind of side I’d serve to someone who doesn’t usually expect much from restaurant mashed potatoes.”

Cracker Barrel

For Southern classic dishes that rival homemade, Cracker Barrel is hard to beat. “Made from scratch, served hot, and the gravy is the kind that improves everything it touches on the plate,” says Sullivan. “Cracker Barrel’s mashed potatoes have that slightly lumpy, hand-mashed texture that tells you they’re not coming out of a box. Exactly what comfort food is supposed to taste like.”

Popeyes

Popeyes’ mashed potatoes with Cajun gravy offer a bold flavor with the right amount of spice. “Popeyes brings Louisiana seasoning to the gravy, and it changes the whole conversation,” says Sullivan. “The Cajun gravy has pepper and spice that makes it more interesting than standard brown gravy, and it pairs perfectly with the creamy potatoes underneath.” She adds, ‘If you want mashed potatoes with personality, this is the pick.”

Boston Market

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boston Market is beloved for its straightforward, homestyle meals, and while the chain has experienced financial troubles and closed many locations, a few remain open. If you’re near one, go and order the mashed potatoes. “The mashed potatoes are buttery, well-seasoned, and served as part of a meal that’s built around home cooking,” says Sullivan. “The gravy is savory and consistent. For a sit-down fast casual experience, nothing beats this combination.”