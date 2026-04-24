Steakhouses serving filet mignon topped with bold blue cheese.

Blue cheese isn’t for everyone. The pungent, tangy, and fragrant cheese is definitely more of an acquired taste, with people generally either loving or hating it. And, while it definitely isn’t the most popular accompaniment with a hot, juicy steak, some people swear the combination is next-level godly. If you want to enjoy a blue cheese-crusted filet mignon at a steakhouse, there are a handful of places that have it on the menu. Where should you order up a blue cheese steak? Here are 4 popular steakhouses with the best blue cheese-crusted filet mignon.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

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You can have a “Blue Cheese Crust” added to any steak at Ruth’s Chris. The combination of blue cheese, roasted garlic, and “a touch of bread crumbs” is delicious, per diners. “Ruth’s Chris in Louisville. Filet with a blue cheese crust. It was perfect,” a Facebooker wrote, sharing a photo of the steak. “Last time I went, I had the Filet with the blue cheese crust accompanied by a glass of red wine. It was OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD,” a Redditor added.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse also offers blue cheese butter as a topping for its steaks, which can be paired with a crusty Cajun seasoning for a savory, rich flavor profile. The butter is made from a blend of softened butter, blue cheese crumbles, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, chives, and parsley, which melts over the hot steak.

The Capital Grille

You can order a blue cheese filet at The Capital Grille. While the chain added a Gorgonzola Crusted Dry Aged NY Strip with Cabernet Reduction to the menu a few years ago, diners maintain that you can opt for the same crust on a filet. “Flavors of the rich, dry aged steak complements the bold flavor of the Gorgonzola along with the tartness from the cabernet reduction, combining to deliver a dining experience artfully prepared for you,” The Capital Grille wrote in a post. “It’s delicious,” a diner commented.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

At Sullivan’s Steakhouse, blue cheese is an indulgence. You can add the Bacon & Blue Cheese Topping to any steak for an additional charge. It comes with Nueske’s thick-cut pork belly and melted blue cheese. There is also a gorgonzola butter. “Filet with blue cheese crust and demi glace sauce,” a Facebooker wrote, sharing a photo of the meal.