5 Best Raising Cane’s Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best Raising Cane’s menu items to order.

Raising Cane’s has exploded in popularity in recent years. The nationwide chain is rapidly growing, thanks in part to its simple menu built around one thing: chicken fingers. By doing less, it’s able to do it well—serving up hot, crispy tenders with a level of consistency that keeps fans coming back

While Raising Cane’s is all about chicken fingers, there are several other items worth ordering and Emma Sullivan, home chef and recipe developer at DailyCookingRecipe.com, shares the top five things to consider on your next visit.

The Box Combo

The box combo includes four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, one Cane’s sauce, Texas toast and a regular drink. It delivers a complete, no-fuss meal that consistently hits all the comfort food cravings.

“Everything Raising Cane’s does well in one box,” says Sullivan. “The chicken fingers are always fresh, never sitting under a heat lamp, and the Box Combo is designed so nothing goes cold before you finish it.”

Chicken Fingers

Obviously, if you’re going to Raising Cane’s, you’re ordering chicken fingers.

“Marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order every single time, the chicken fingers are a must-have,” says Sullivan. “The crust is thin enough that you’re actually tasting chicken, not just breading. I’ve had them at locations across the country, and the consistency is unlike anything else in fast food.”

Cane’s Sauce

Cane’s signature sauce is one of the key ways the chicken joint stands out. At Raising Cane’s, the creamy, tangy, slightly peppery dip adds a punch of flavor, elevating everything from the chicken fingers to the fries. Sullivan says it’s something you need to order in bulk.

“It’s a mayo and ketchup base with Worcestershire, black pepper, and garlic — simple ingredients that somehow create something completely addictive,” she explains. “The chicken is good on its own, but the sauce is what turns it into a craving. I keep a cup on the side for the Texas Toast, too.”

Texas Toast

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Texas toast is another go-to order for Sullivan. The thick-cut bread is griddled so it’s golden and slightly crisp on the outside while staying soft and fluffy inside, making it perfect for soaking up sauce.

“Raising Cane’s Texas Toast is legitimately one of the best sides in fast food,” she says. “It has just enough butter that it’s rich without being greasy.” She adds, “Dip it in Cane’s Sauce and it becomes part of the meal, not just filler.”

Lemonade

To complement your meal, Sullivan’s top choice is the fresh-squeezed lemonade.

“The lemonade at Raising Cane’s is fresh-squeezed daily, and it shows — it has actual tartness instead of the flat sweetness you get from fountain lemonade at other chains,” she explains. “It’s the right drink alongside something fried because the acidity cuts right through. Skip the sodas and get this every time.”