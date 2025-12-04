5 Drive-Thru Chains Diners Say Serve the Best Chili

These five drive-thru chains serve the chili fans say is the best for cold-weather cravings.

It’s that time of the year where comfort food is on the mind of hungry diners. Sure, you can eat chili on a 90° day, but it hits different in the cooler months. It’s quite a commitment to make chili from scratch, so if you can go to a fast food restaurant and get a cup of chili for a few dollars to feed the craving, why not? Here are five drive-through chain restaurants that chili fans say are the best.

Wendy’s

Love it or hate it, Wendy’s chili is literally historical and they’ve maintained fans of the dish through the years. When it comes to chili, this Reddit user says it “depends on what kind of chili you’re thinking of.” He went on to say, “the kind you eat on its own? Wendy’s.” Another said “it’s Wendy’s” on a Reddit chain about the best chili.

Steak ‘n Shake

Steak ‘n Shake is another chain serving chili that fans love. “I’d say Steak n Shake,” one fan said. They continued on to say, “I just order ahead and it’s ready when I get there to pick it up curbside.” Another said “the funny thing is I usually don’t like that style of chili but I really love Steak n Shake’s.”

Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is a staple in the world of chili, serving it on everything from hot dogs to spaghetti (don't know it until you try it, it's delicious). "Skyline if you live in Ohio/Indiana/Kentucky, or anywhere else that happens to have it," a commenter said. "It's not for everyone though." But those who love it, LOVE it!

Culver’s

Culver’s is serving diners a hearty meat chili filled with beef and kidney beans, with veggies to compliment the flavor like celery, onion, tomatoes, and peppers. “Really amazing over their fries,” a fan of the chili said online. Another person said, “always hot and fresh. It’s not on the regular menu but you can also get a grilled cheese. Goes great with the chili!”

Potbelly

Potbelly has entered the chat, with some Reddit users saying that their chili is some of the best to indulge in when the craving hits. “Potbelly’s has solid chili,” one diner said. Solid it is, with kidney beans and seasoned beef with veggies to fill in the gaps and add flavor.