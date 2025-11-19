5 Chain Restaurants Where the Chili Is Practically Famous

There are few things more comforting and delicious at this time of year than chili—this flavorful stew is versatile, filling, and endlessly adaptable to different tastes and regional preferences. Whether you like it with meat or without, spicy or sweet, there’s a chili for you. While making chili at home is fairly straightforward, some restaurants make chili so good you won’t want it anywhere else. Here are five chains where the chili is the star of the show.

Skyline Chili

Skyline Chili is a Cincinnati-based chain known for its unique, flavorful chili options. “Those that don’t like it have an unrefined pallette, period. I have it once a week at least. Both Skyline & Goldstar, I love both,” one fan shared.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Chili is “perfectly seasoned and positively irresistible,” the chain says, and fans are obsessed. “I finally had it for the first time and was surprised how good it was,” one Redditor said. “It was the perfect food for this cold winter night and think that might be my new go to whenever I go back to Wendy’s.”

Gold Star Chili

Gold Star Chili is another chain proudly serving Cincinnati-style chili. “Gold Star is my preferred chili. Has more flavor, the noodle isn’t over cooked too much and they serve more than just chili,” one customer shared. “Gold Star is the only diner-type chain around. Pretty good variety and well-made. People overlook it because they just think it’s a chili place and they already have a chili place,” another said.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has excellent chili on the menu “filled with beef, beef and more beef to give it a hearty flavor that will warm your heart.” There’s also a Veggie Chili described as a “hearty, meatless, all-bean chili that has all the seasoning you love.” One diner said “this place never disappoints! And when they do, they fix it immediately with no questions asked! their vegetarian chili has been my favorite for many years now.”

Texas Roadhouse

The Texas Red Chili at Texas Roadhouse is hearty and delicious. "It is a thick chili, lots of ground beef," one fan said. "I think they thicken it with massa flour because it has a faint corn taste. As far as heat, I found tiny pieces of jalapeños no seeds, and a tiny bit of crushed red pepper flakes. There was a nice warmth when you swallowed, then it went away until the next bite. My new favorite chili ever."