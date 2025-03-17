7 Best Exercises for Women to Gain Muscle Without Equipment

As a fitness coach who specializes in women's strength training, I see it all the time: women who want to build muscle but feel limited without access to a gym or equipment. Many defaults to cardio or random YouTube workouts, not realizing that strategic bodyweight exercises can effectively build muscle. Through years of helping clients transform their bodies, I've developed these seven essential movements that require nothing but your own body weight. Read on to discover how to build real strength and muscle definition right in your living room.

Why Bodyweight Training Works for Women Who Want to Build Muscle

Women come to me because they know building muscle is essential for their health, longevity, and confidence. But without access to gym equipment, many default to cardio-based activities like running or free YouTube workouts that focus on HIIT. While these workouts have benefits, they don't always prioritize muscle growth.

That's where bodyweight strength training comes in. It's accessible, effective, and removes barriers like equipment costs or gym intimidation. You can train anytime, anywhere, and progression is still possible—which is the key to building muscle.

These seven movements provide a full-body strength workout and can be progressively overloaded to keep you getting stronger.

Best Exercises for Women to Gain Muscle Without Equipment

Push-Ups

How to do it right:

Start in a high plank with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width.

Keep your core tight and maintain a straight line from head to heels.

Lower your chest toward the ground, elbows at ~45 degrees.

Push back up to the starting position.

How many: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Why it builds muscle: Targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core.

Make it easier: Drop to your knees or elevate your hands on a bench.

Make it harder: Do decline push-ups or add a weight vest.

Common mistakes:

Letting the head droop

Elbows flaring out too wide

Hips sagging or piking too high.

Squats

How to do it right:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly turned out.

Brace your core and push your hips back as you lower down.

Keep your chest up and knees tracking over your toes.

Lower until thighs are parallel (or deeper if mobility allows).

Push through your heels to stand back up.

How many: 3-4 sets of 15-20 reps

Why it builds muscle: Strengthens the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core.

Make it easier: Use a chair or box for support.

Make it harder: Add a 4-second slow descent, pause at the bottom, or add a jump between reps.

Common mistakes:

Not squatting deep enough

Knees collapsing inward

Rounding the upper back.

Dips

How to do it right:6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Use a sturdy bench, chair, or stair.

Place hands behind you, fingers facing forward, legs extended.

Lower until elbows are at ~90 degrees before pressing back up.

How many: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Why it builds muscle: Works the triceps, chest, and shoulders.

Make it easier: Bend your knees for support.

Make it harder: Add a slow eccentric (lower down slowly) or pulse at the bottom.

Common mistakes:

Shrugging shoulders up

Elbows flaring out too wide.

Pull-Ups

How to do it right:

Grip a pull-up bar with hands slightly wider than shoulder-width (palms facing away).

Start from a dead hang, engage your lats, and pull your chin over the bar.

Lower all the way back down with control.

How many: 3 sets of as many reps as possible

Why it builds muscle: Builds upper body strength, particularly in the back, biceps, and shoulders.

Make it easier: Use an assistance band or do slow eccentric (negative) reps.

Make it harder: Try weighted pull-ups.

Common mistakes:

Relying too much on the forearms instead of the lats

Not using full range of motion.

Planks

How to do it right:

Get into a forearm or high plank position, elbows under shoulders.

Keep your body in a straight line , core engaged, glutes squeezed.

Avoid letting your hips sag or rise too high.

How many: 3-4 sets of 30-60 second holds

Why it builds muscle: Strengthens the core, shoulders, and glutes, improving overall stability.

Make it easier: Lower your knees to the ground or elevate your hands on a bench.

Make it harder: Add shoulder taps, leg lifts, or a weighted plank.

Common mistakes:

Head drooping

Only using the upper body and not engaging the core

Hips too high or sagging down.

Bulgarian Split Squats

How to do it right:

Stand in front of a bench, placing one foot behind you on it.

Lower your back knee toward the ground while keeping your front knee aligned.

Push through your front heel to stand back up.

How many: 3 sets of 12-15 reps per side

Why it builds muscle: Targets the quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core while improving Make it easier: Hold onto something for balance.

Make it harder: Slow the eccentric phase, pause at the bottom, or elevate the front foot.

Common mistakes:

Front knee collapsing in

Back foot positioned too close to the bench.

Hip Thrusts

How to do it right:

Sit on the ground with your upper back against a bench, feet hip-width apart.

Drive through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line.

Squeeze your glutes at the top before lowering.

How many: 3-4 sets of 15-20 reps

Why it builds muscle: Targets the glutes and hamstrings, essential for lower-body strength.

Make it easier: Do glute bridges on the ground.

Make it harder: Pause at the top or do single-leg thrusts.

Common mistakes:

Overarching the lower back

Not achieving full hip extension.

How to Structure These Exercises in Your Week

Do this full-body workout 3x per week (e.g., Monday, Wednesday, Friday). This schedule allows for recovery while leaving room for activities like walking, cycling, yoga, or sports. Complete all sets of each exercise before moving to the next (rather than a circuit) to maximize muscle fatigue and growth. Rest 1-2 minutes between sets.

How Nutrition Supports Muscle Growth

Training is just one part of the equation—muscle growth requires proper nutrition.

When it comes to building muscle, it's not just about the workouts. In order for muscles to grow, you need to make sure you are eating enough protein. Aim to eat 30 – 40g of protein at each meal. This looks like 4 – 5 ounces of lean protein. Eating protein after your workout will stimulate the muscle growth process, so make sure you follow up your workout with a balanced meal of protein, carbs and a small amount of fat.

What Results Can You Expect in 2-3 Months?

Consistency and commitment are key if you are serious about building muscle. After 2 – 3 months of consistent training, you can expect to build muscle, improve your form, have better range of motion, better recovery and increased energy levels. At that point, you will also most likely need to add some resistance to your workouts in order to continue seeing progress. Some bands and dumbbells will do the trick!

My biggest piece of advice is stick with it, even when you don't see changes. Film yourself doing the movements so you can review your form and make adjustments as necessary. And finally, if you truly do want to build muscle (which I know you do) up the intensity. Do as many reps as you can, while maintaining your good form. You want to try to reach failure, meaning you can't do any more reps once you have your form dialed in.