5 Best Breakfast Burritos at Fast-Food Chains, According to Chefs

Five portable, flavorful breakfast burritos from fast-food chains you can grab on the go.

When you’re in a hurry in the morning, hitting the drive-thru for a quick breakfast can save time without sacrificing flavor, and breakfast burritos are a perfect option. They’re portable, filling, and packed with savory ingredients like eggs, cheese, sausage and veggies. “A great breakfast burrito is all about balance, flavor, and consistency,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “You want fluffy eggs, a savory protein, melted cheese, and a soft tortilla that holds it all together without falling apart.” He explains, “I appreciate when chains get that combination right while keeping it affordable and quick, so you can count on a hot, satisfying meal no matter how busy your morning is.” But not all fast-food burritos are created equal, so Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the chains that serve the most crave-worthy options.

The Breakfast Crunchwrap with Bacon at Taco Bell

The Breakfast Crunchwrap with Bacon is crispy and packed with classic breakfast flavors that Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger, says is “surprisingly good for what it is.” He explains, “The mix of soft eggs, cheese, and the crispy layer inside makes it more satisfying than most basic breakfast burritos.”

Taco Bell’s Grande Steak Toasted Breakfast Burrito

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Another Taco Bell must-try is the Grande Steak Toasted Breakfast Burrito. “Taco Bell goes big with this one, loading it up with steak, eggs, potatoes, and cheese, all wrapped and toasted for added texture and flavor,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a bold, indulgent option that’s perfect when you’re craving something filling with a little extra flair.”

Del Taco

Del Taco has a few options when it comes to breakfast burritos–egg and cheese with crispy bacon or freshly grilled carne asada steak. According to Chef Dennis, “Del Taco keeps things approachable and satisfying with a breakfast burrito that balances eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein in a warm tortilla. It’s a solid, reliable option that delivers classic flavors at a great value, making it an easy grab-and-go favorite.”

Torchy’s Tacos

At Torchy’s Tacos, breakfast is served all day, and the chain has so many great options for burritos. From steak and eggs to egg and cheese with bacon, or customizing your own, there’s something for everyone. “Torchy’s brings its signature creativity to breakfast with burritos that are packed with high-quality ingredients and bold flavor combinations,” says Chef Dennis. “You can expect fresh tortillas, perfectly cooked fillings, and a little bit of that Tex-Mex personality in every bite.”

Jack in the Box’s Grande Sausage Burrito

The Grande Sausage Burrito is all about size, flavor and being easy to eat on the go. “Jack in the Box offers a hearty, no-nonsense breakfast burrito with savory sausage, eggs, and cheese all wrapped up for maximum comfort,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a filling, budget-friendly choice that hits the spot when you need a quick and satisfying start to your morning.”