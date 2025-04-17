7 Best Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches According to Shoppers

Fast food is America's go-to for a quick and easy meal, and for a quick breakfast, it's hard to beat a fast food sandwich. They offer the ideal combination of convenience, comfort, and are undeniably delicious. We took to the internet to find out what shoppers looked for in a breakfast sandwich, and which is the best. We learned that most of the popular handhelds had a combination of egg, protein, and sauce between some kind of bread or biscuit, like the classic Egg McMuffin. However, there are more unique combinations with avocado, spicy sauces and more. Here, find the top seven sandwiches fast food fanatics say are tops.

McDonald's Bacon, Egg & Cheese McGriddles

Per item : 430 calories, 21 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1230 mg sodium, 44 g carbs (2 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 17 g protein

We always think of this as a pancake sandwich, and that's pretty much what you get. The McGriddles come with Applewood smoked bacon, a fluffy folded egg and a slice of melty American cheese all on soft, warm griddle cakes that are somehow infused with maple syrup. A top commenter on the fast food subreddit puts it simply, "The McGriddle is the goat breakfast sandwich as far as I'm concerned," with another saying, "I'm a vegetarian though so I get it without sausage but in any case the McGriddle is the goat."

Wendy's Breakfast Baconator

Per item : 710 calories, 48 g fat (19 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1670 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (1 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 33 g protein

This mighty sandwich might keep us full until dinner, with multiple layers of meat and cheese to spare. The sandwich is made with grilled sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, an egg, and even more cheese, all covered in swiss cheese sauce. One hungry commenter wrote, "Wendys with the Breakfast Baconator at #1 and honestly it's not really even close."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

Per item : 480 calories, 31 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 830 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 20 g protein

Pretty much every American has eaten this classic breakfast sandwich from McDonald's at least once, and it's known to be an easy, hearty meal when on-the-go. Redditors seem to love it with Diet Coke, with one saying "Current default: 2 Sausage McMuffins, 2 packs of ketchup, medium Diet Coke" is their favorite fast food breakfast. Another said, "Egg McMuffin with sausage please, hash brown on the side." The sandwich is made with savory sausage, a slice of McDonald's perfectly melty American cheese and an egg all on a freshly toasted English muffin.

Breakfast California Crunchwrap

Per item : 640 calories, 38 g fat (12 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1330 mg sodium, 53 g carbs (5 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 21 g protein

We're not here to debate if a taco is a sandwich or not, because we're talking Crunchwraps here, and this breakfast version will keep you fueled up until lunchtime.

One reddit user posted that the best fast food breakfast is a crunchwrap, and another added, "Too many people sleep on Taco Bell's breakfast, best eggs in the game; they actually look and taste like freshly cracked, scrambled eggs." Taco Bell uses certified cage-free eggs, along with bacon, tomatoes, guacamole and shredded cheddar cheese to fill the handheld.

McDonald's Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel

Per item : 680 calories, 35 g fat (15 g saturated fat, 1.5 g trans fat), 1510 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 34 g protein

The people who love this sandwich, which is a toasted bagel filled with a juicy steak patty, a fluffy folded egg, American cheese, creamy breakfast sauce and savory grilled onions, are passionate about it. One wrote, "The McDonalds Steak Bagel has had me in an absolute stranglehold for the last three months. I don't know what sauce they use on that thing, but I'd swear on my life that it has fentanyl in it." It's even converted non-fast food fans, "I normally hate fast food breakfast but this is the best sandwich on McDonald's whole menu breakfast or lunch/dinner."

Bojangles Biscuit Breakfast Meals

Per item : 550 calories, 34 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1420 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 21 g protein

The fried chicken chain makes an excellent sausage, egg, and cheese on a biscuit (they also offer it with bacon or just eggs), that fast food fans swear by. One said Bojangles is the best fast food breakfast sandwich, and another suggested adding an order of the chain's "sweet tea."

White Castle Breakfast Slider

Per item : 200 calories, 12 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 370 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 9 g protein

You don't have to be Harold and Kumar to crave this chain's breakfast slider. Made with a freshly cracked egg – which you don't get with most fast food breakfast sandwiches, it also comes with your choice of hickory smoked bacon or savory sausage, and American, Jalapeno or Smoked Cheddar cheese, on the restaurant's little bun. One commenter wrote, "White Castle cracks fresh eggs for every sandwich they make. Their breakfast is highly underrated," and another agreed, saying, "The fresh cracked egg takes WC to the next level."