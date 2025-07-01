Starbucks Just Introduced Three Creamer Flavors for Summer

Summer is officially here, and the Starbucks menu has been filled with so many delicious seasonal foods and drinks. But that’s not all the coffee powerhouse is dropping this summer. Their at-home collection of coffee and creamers is expanding, which means you can make versions of your favorite coffeehouse drinks without leaving your house. One of their most popular new menu items is offered in creamer form. The brand has introduced three creamer flavors (dairy and non-dairy!) to improve your morning routine, helping you take your at-home coffee-making to the next level.

Starbucks Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer

The first new creamer is the Starbucks® Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer. The brand description says, "Add flavors of sweet cream, chocolate, and warm vanilla to your favorite Starbucks® coffee. " The Irish cream-inspired flavor is a dairy product.

Starbucks Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer

The second, a non-dairy oat milk creamer, is inspired by my new favorite Starbucks drink. The Starbucks Horchata Shaken Espresso Inspired Oatmilk Creamer is basically an at-home version of the drink. All you need to do is add your favorite coffee or espresso. “Add flavors of cinnamon, vanilla and toasted rice to your favorite Starbucks® coffee,” reads the description.

Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Oatmilk Creamer

The third new creamer is also non-dairy and made with oat milk: the Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Oatmilk Creamer. The description reads, “Add flavors of sweet maple and buttery pecan to your favorite Starbucks® coffee.”

There Are Lots of Horchata Drinks This Summer

Starbucks recently launched a horchata line of drinks, including a Horchata Cold Foam, a Horchata Frappuccino, and a Horchata Cortado. “P.S. Horchata actually does go with everything,” Starbucks captioned an Instagram video.

Here’s More Information on the Creamers

These three new creamers can be found in the creamer aisle at grocery stores nationwide – some for a limited time, and some year-round – starting this month. And there’s even more flavor drops coming soon for the upcoming fall season. To find these products near you, click here.