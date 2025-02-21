Mirror, mirror on the wall: Who has the best fast food hamburger of them all? Reddit users regularly ask this question in multiple forums on a forever hunt for the juiciest, tastiest, most mouth-watering burger on the planet. We scoured all the feeds and tallied up the votes to bring you a list of the 7 fast-food burgers that customers say are "all-time greats."

In-N-Out

In n Out regularly tops Redditor's lists as the best burger in the country. "It's cliche but that's because it's true," writes one about the Southern California burger chain with a serious cult following. "Easily best value," adds another. Several recommend adding grilled onion and getting it "animal style," which includes pickle, extra spread, and grilled onions. One complaint many do have about it? They aren't crazy about the fries. One says it is "legit the best one out there. if only their fries weren't such a travesty."

Culver's

Culver's, heavily represented in the Midwest, was another top contender. "Culver's is the best kept secret of the Midwest!" writes a Redditor. "This is literally the only correct answer, a Culver Burger with a side of curds, to die for," agrees another. "I really believe in my heart that this is the correct answer," writes one Redditor. "I've been dieting pretty hard lately and the thing that gets me through is telling myself one day I'll get a bacon double butter burger deluxe, cheese curds, and maybe even a concrete mixer. Idk if that day is real, but it keeps me going," writes one Redditor. "Culver's double deluxe is a great balanced burger," another noting its "Fresh toppings, not overloaded with sauces, good quality, flavorful meat, and bun."

Shake Shack

"Shake shack, hands down," one Redditor maintains about the best fast food burger There's something in the crack that they use to coat the Pattie's and give them that crust. Mmmmmmmm." Another adds that the Shake Shack burger is "more elevated than McDonald's or Burger King." Another says, "what really makes shake shack better is the bread. The buns on the burger make all the difference and potato bread wins for me."

Wendy's

Lots of people cast votes for Wendy's. "Wendy's hands down every time," one shared, with lots of Redditors agreeing. "Wendy's is delicious!" writes one.

Five Guys

Five Guys was mentioned in almost every Reddit conversation about the best burger. "I love their burgers — the way the cheese melds the other toppings together is perfect," one writes one. Others note that "customized toppings," are also key. The biggest complaint people have about the joint? The price.

Carl's Jr.

Carl's Jr. is another popular hamburger, especially if you are craving one with BBQ sauce. "They kinda set the standard for … a western bacon with cheese," writes one Redditor. "The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius," adds another.

