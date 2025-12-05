5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Swear Have the Best Fries Right Now

Fans say these five fast-food chains are serving the crispiest, most craveable fries now.

The ongoing battle continues of who has the best fries. When it comes to fast food chains, there are a lot of contenders here that bring the salty, crispy spuds to life. Once people pick a lane, they seem to defend it fiercely, but things do occasionally shift overtime if the quality and consistency sways. Here are five fast food chains that diners are saying have the best fries.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the OG when it comes to your basic fries, especially when seasoned, salty, and fresh from the fryer. “McDonald’s. When I crave fries, that’s what I want,” one fan said. “It depends on what you’re looking for in fries,” another stated. “Shoestring, McD is the best without any doubt.” A third said “gotta go with McDonald’s on this one.”

Popeyes

Popeyes surprised me. Of course I think of Popeyes for fried chicken, but I didn’t realize so many diners were a fan of their fries. “I like Popeye’s fries the best,” one said. “Hot Popeye’s fries dipped in blackened ranch>>>>,” another stated. ” A third commenter weighed in, saying “their fries are seriously underrated.”

Arby’s

The Arby’s curly fries are delicious, and others on Reddit agreed. “Lots of reasonable answers, but Arby’s. And easily imo [in my opinion],” one diner said. I have to agree, these seasoned curly fries are incredible in my opinion, as well. Especially when dipped in the tangy Arby’s sauce instead of ketchup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Checker’s and Rally’s

Checker’s/Rally’s was mentioned a lot on this thread. “1. Checkers 2. Checkers 3. Checkers,” one fan said, giving Checker’s all top 3 spots. “For me it’s hands down Checkers/Rally’s,” another said. “I will go out of my way to get those fries.” Another said “Rallys/Checkers 100%. I’m not even a huge fan of [fries], but I go out of my way for theirs.”

Wendy’s

Wendy’s fries have a heartiness to them, needed when going for the salty sweetness of a fry dipped in a frosty. “Wendy’s, the sea salt and a frosty to dip is unbeatable,” one diner stated. ” I actually really like them,” another said about Wendy’s fries. “I love skin-on fries and they are usually cooked perfectly.” Another commenter followed it up, saying “I’m with you on Wendy’s.”