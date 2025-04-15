6 Fast-Food Chains That Serve the Best Nachos, Ranked

Nachos are a beloved snack staple in the U.S.—people argue passionately about how best to prepare them, eat them, which toppings are best, and so on. Fancy restaurant nachos have their place, but what about fast food nachos, the ones you can get through any drive thru? I looked at comments on social media to see which fast-food nachos people say at the best, focusing on enthusiasm, number of mentions, and value for money—it should not be an expensive menu item. Here are the 6 fast food restaurants that serve the best nachos, ranked.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is a staple when it comes to fast food nachos, and fans especially love the Loaded Beef. "The Nachos were unexpectedly large and loaded. For $2.99? Their profit margin on this must be razor thin," one Redditor raved. "From most posts on here The Bell seems to be upping their portion and quality lately. We'll see if this keeps up or if they downsize things after a few months."

El Pollo Loco

Customers say El Pollo Loco's nachos are some of the best fast-food nachos they've ever had. "The $5.99 chicken nachos are bomb. It's so much food for the price. It also comes with a drink IIRC," one fan shared. You can also just get regular nachos with salsa and/or queso, and guacamole.

The 8 Worst Restaurant Chain Nachos in America

Moe's Southwest Grill

Moe's Southwest Grill's nachos are legit, fans say. "Moe's has the best nachos," one Redditor declared. "Is it possible to order a huge thing of salsa verde and chips? No entrees or anything, just a metric ton of chips and the tomatillo salsa verde. And if that's possible, how long would the salsa verde last in the fridge? No suspicious ulterior motive, only trying to satisfy a pregnancy craving," another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Subway and Doritos Team Up for Wild New Food

Barberitos

Barberitos is a solid option but loses points for not being a nationwide chain. "Try some places like Moe's or Barberitos depending on your location," one Redditor recommended. As of August 2023, 46 Barberitos restaurants are operating in seven southeastern United States, so if you live near one, check it out!

Carl's Jr. / Green Burrito

Fans love the value for money from Carl's Jr. tacos. "The only item I get on the Green Burrito menu are the super nachos, but I love them. I absolutely love nachos, and Carl's Jr. has my favorite cheap nachos. I like them even more than taco truck nachos- since most taco truck nachos cost more, their chips aren't as good, and don't even come with guacamole," one customer said.

Del Taco

And the winner is… Del Taco! Del Taco fans love the value for money, taste, and convenience of the nachos. "Macho Nachos with grilled chicken, was 20 cents more than ground beef. Pretty decent size. Price was $7.49, next to value nachos $1.69 (white cheese)," one Redditor said. "I love the taco bell 3 dollar nachos. However, it may not seem like it, but this is about double that amount of food, so it's not too bad value. I split it with another person and was pretty full."