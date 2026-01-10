5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Philly Cheesesteaks

Fans say these fast-food chains serve Philly cheesesteaks loaded with flavor and tender steak.

Diners who live on the East Coast are spoiled for choice when it comes to exceptional Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, but the rest of us have to settle for national or regional chains when the craving hits. A decent Philly cheesesteak is a simple enough sandwich—the foundation is thinly sliced beef and cheese with sautéed onions on a roll, and sometimes bell peppers, mushrooms, hot peppers, and so on. But which restaurants get these hearty, satisfying sandwiches right? Here are five fast-food chains where the Philly cheesesteaks are delicious, fans say.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

The Charley’s Cheesesteaks chain says every cheesesteak is grilled to order using quality meats, fresh melted cheese, and hand-cut veggies, all seasoned to perfection and piled on a signature toasted roll. “We ordered the California and old fashioned cheesesteaks. They were made with fresh bread, and the meat fell off of the bun. It was served piping hot from the grill. Yummy!” one diner said.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike's has Mike's Famous Philly on the menu, made with grilled onions, peppers, and white American cheese. "This famous Philly cheesesteak is the real deal. It's grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese," the chain says. "I was expecting to be disappointed, but it turned out to be close to amazing. I'd give it an 8.5/10.0," one fan said.

Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks

Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks is a West Coast chain dedicated to making the most authentic Philly cheesesteaks out of Philadelphia itself. “A big, authentic cheesesteak with all the classic options, Eagles all over (Go Birds), Birch Beer available. The sandwich is large, the meat, cheese, mushrooms and onions (in my case) were all the perfect size and consistency. The meat falls out of the sandwich a bit but only from the top and the end, never the bottom, which is exactly what you want,” one happy customer said.

Lennys Grill & Subs

Lennys Grill & Subs has many cheesesteaks on the menu, including the Classic Philly Cheesesteak Sub (USDA Choice Grilled Steak, Grilled Onions and Swiss American cheese). “I stopped by Lenny’s today because I was craving a philly cheesesteak. The sandwich was cooked perfectly. It was hot and delicious,” one fan raved.

Which Wich

The Phillywich at Which Wich is made with Steak & Cheez Whiz® , and guests can choose the toppings they like. There’s also a Roast Beef, French Dip, and Steak sandwich for those who want to mix it up a little. The Cheez Whiz might seem strange, but lots of purists prefer that on their Philly cheesesteaks.