5 Restaurants With the Best Cheesesteaks Philadelphians Approve Of

You can get a good Philly cheesesteak from several chain restaurants, but when it comes to the real deal, there are just a few truly authentic spots locals approve of. The meat, vegetables, and bread have to be perfectly prepped and cooked, resulting in one of the most recognizable regional foods in the U.S. Here are five restaurants where the cheesesteaks live up the very high standards Philadelphia natives quite rightly have for this iconic East Coast sandwich.

Philly’s Best Cheesesteaks

Philadelphia natives Bob and Andrea Levey missed authentic Philly cheesesteak so much after moving to California, they decided to start their own restaurant in 1992—and a legend was born. “I’m from Jersey. Half of my fam is from Philly. I’ve had Philly cheesesteaks in LA but this is by far the best I’ve had. If it ain’t on an Amoroso roll, it ain’t real! one diner wrote on Google reviews.

Pat’s King of Steaks

Pat’s King of Steaks is a Philadelphia institution started in 1930, where the cheesesteaks are made with real ribeye meat. “Having lived for many years in Bucks County, when I had a chance to get my favorite classic ‘go to’ cheese steak in Philly today, I chose Pat’s King of Steaks,” one local said. “The sandwiches are always on point and meet the expectations and hype of being the best!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Geno’s Steaks

Founded in 1966, Geno’s Steaks is another well-known and beloved restaurant with a smaller outlet inside Philadelphia International Airport. “The best Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches in town! Come to South Philly, you won’t be disappointed,” one local said.

Jim’s Steaks

Jim’s Steaks is another old-school contender for best cheesesteak. “I have been eating Jim’s religiously since 1998,” one fan said. “I haven’t been back home since the reopening after the fire, but before, it was the best steak I ever had. I’d always get 2. One with whiz, and one with provolone. Can’t wait to see how they bounced back, but regardless of the haters, this is a hometown favorite, and I haven’t found one better in my 46 years on the planet!”

Dalessandro’s Steaks

Philly natives swear by Dalessandro’s Steaks for the best cheesesteaks in town. “This is where people are going to comment saying I have no business eating cheesesteaks. ‘It’s not how it used to be!’ It’s a great sandwich. Everything blends in super well. It can be a little messy, but is it tasty… Dalessandro’s deserves its flowers,” one Redditor said.