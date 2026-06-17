From silky sauces to fresh pasta, these chains serve standout Alfredo.

Fettuccine Alfredo is one of the most popular Italian dishes in America. The rich, creamy sauce made with butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese, paired with the carby flat noodle, has the perfect texture and consistency for many diners. Almost every Italian chain has the meal on the menu, but not all of them do it right. Where can you get the best version? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best fettuccine Alfredo dinners, according to diners.

Bravo Italian Kitchen Fettuccine Alfredo

Bravo! Italian Kitchen’s Fettuccine Alfredo strikes the perfect balance between silky and savory, with fresh Parmesan in every bite, according to diners. One of our reviewers maintains that the noodles aren’t drowning in sauce. Instead, there is “just a thin coat of white yet almost translucent sauce blanketing the yellow ribbon-shaped noodles.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy Fettuccine Alfredo

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Maggiano is devoted to using high-quality ingredients. The upscale Italian chain has a rich, velvety Alfredo that clings perfectly to its wide fettuccine noodles. “Culinary artistry meets pure comfort. The Finest Fettuccine Alfredo, featuring roasted garlic and Pecorino Romano imported from Italy, is a masterpiece waiting to be savored,” the chain writes in a recent social media post. “The noodles you could tell were made that day they were so fresh. The sauce – was awesome,” a Yelper says.

Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo is one of the most popular menu items at Olive Garden, with five “Amazing Alfredo” options. Each offers a simple take on the classic. The signature Alfredo sauce is made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients such as Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, and is served over fettuccine. In addition to chicken, shrimp, seafood, and meatless alfredo, you can also order a chicken tortellini alfredo. “Say what you will about the rest of it, their fettuccine Alfredo is all cream and butter and they make it fresh and it is heaven,” a Redditor exclaims.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill Fettuccine Alfredo

Carrabba’s low-key Alfredo with its bold flavor is a hit with diners, who note that the popular dish is spiked with a hint of nutmeg and has a creamy, silky texture that doesn’t feel too heavy. Our reviewer, Megan Hageman, chose it as the best Alfredo among four restaurants. “The cheesiness of the sauce overtakes your palate, but at the same time, the dish resembles the perfect blend of butter noodles and a rich Alfredo sauce–what could be better than that?” she wrote in the review.

The Cheesecake Factory Fettuccine Alfredo

Although not an Italian restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory’s most popular item is Fettuccine Alfredo. Diners maintain it stands out for its rich, buttery sauce. Order it with chicken or shrimp and prepare to be impressed. “I love the Alfredo at Cheesecake Factory,” a Redditor exclaims.